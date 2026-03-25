Gen Z is driving the coffee revolution in South Africa

The coffee market in South Africa is going through its biggest change in decades. Premiumisation, personalisation, and purpose are reshaping what was previously a category defined by routine and necessity.

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Locally, the coffee market is projected to exceed $500bn by 2030, driven largely by younger consumers seeking experience, authenticity and value beyond caffeine alone.

Locally, industry data shows that specialty and premium coffee segments in South Africa are growing at more than double the rate of traditional instant coffee, while sugar usage in hot beverages continues to decline year-on-year.

A structural shift in local demand

In South Africa, the expansion of independent roasteries and specialty cafés across major metros such as Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban reflects a structural shift in demand, one that is influencing retail strategy, pricing models and shelf allocation across the FMCG landscape.

Even within a price-sensitive environment, consumers are increasingly willing to trade up when the value proposition feels credible, differentiated and experiential.

This is more than a shift in taste. It is a shift in mindset.

From habit to heritage

For generations, instant coffee and chicory blends were household staples in South Africa. Chicory, made from roasted chicory root, became embedded in local consumption patterns as an affordable, reliable alternative during periods of constraint.

Today, it retains relevance for consumers seeking heritage-driven taste experiences.

Understanding coffee quality

Coffee quality is influenced by several factors, including the species of the bean and the altitude at which it is grown. Broadly, coffee can be divided into washed and unwashed Arabica, as well as Robusta.

Washed Arabica beans are typically cultivated in highland regions at altitudes above approximately 1,200 metres. The cooler climate and slower maturation process allow the beans to develop greater complexity, which contributes to their higher quality and, consequently, a higher price point.

These coffees are often characterised by bright flavour profiles with fruity, citrus and berry-like notes.

In contrast, unwashed Arabica and Robusta varieties are generally grown in lowland regions below roughly 700 metres. In these warmer environments, the beans mature more quickly and produce higher yields, resulting in a lower cost of production.

Unwashed Arabica tends to deliver richer, chocolatey undertones, while Robusta is known for its bolder, more intense character with spicy notes and higher caffeine content.

The rise of specialty coffee

Specialty coffee, by contrast, is defined by exceptional bean quality, traceable origin and precision roasting. Arabica beans are often prized for their aromatic complexity and layered flavour, while Robusta contributes strength and intensity.

The distinction matters because today’s consumers are choosing more deliberately. Coffee is no longer simply a habitual beverage; it has become an expression of identity, lifestyle and values.

The question is no longer “Do you drink coffee?” It is “What kind of coffee do you drink and why?”

The Gen Z influence: Coffee as identity

For Gen Z and younger millennials, coffee has become far more than a beverage. It is a daily ritual, a mood enhancer and a form of self-expression. Gen Z consumers actively seek personalised food and beverage options that reflect their identity.

Global beverage trend data indicates growing interest in drinks that support cognitive performance and stress relief .

Customisation is no longer a luxury; it is expected. Oat milk or almond? Cold brew or pour-over? Single origin or blend?

The power has shifted from producer to consumer. This is where the next phase of category growth lies: not in volume alone, but in meaning.

Premiumisation and the new value equation

Premiumisation is not only reshaping consumer expectations; it is redefining value creation within the category. While overall volumes may fluctuate in a constrained economy, value growth is increasingly concentrated in higher-quality, experience-led offerings.

South Africa’s specialty coffee scene reflects a broader desire for authenticity and craftsmanship. Consumers want to know where their beans come from, how they are roasted and what story sits behind each cup. Transparency builds trust. Origin builds intrigue.

Sustainability, sourcing and credibility

As climate volatility and supply chain pressures reshape global coffee production, responsible sourcing and traceability are becoming strategic imperatives rather than optional brand narratives. In this environment, credibility matters more than ever.

The café experience has also migrated into the home. Consumers are investing in grinders, brewing equipment and curated subscriptions. Brewing is becoming a ritual rather than merely a convenience.

The rise of the at-home coffee experience

At the same time, convenience itself is being redefined. Today’s consumer expects quality without compromise, even in fast-paced, on-the-go moments. This is driving growth in formats that combine café-level taste with portability, expanding coffee consumption beyond traditional occasions and into new daily touchpoints.

At Jacobs Coffee, this shift has directly informed how we innovate. Our recent Jacobs Specialty Coffee was developed with the goal of continuing to make high quality, indulgent café style/coffee shop style coffee more accessible - inviting consumers into a more premium, more intentional relationship with their daily cup at home.

Innovation today must balance aspiration with accessibility.

Another defining trend is coffee’s convergence with wellness. Functional formulations and ingredient innovation are expanding the category beyond stimulation into performance and well-being.

Coffee meets wellness

As consumers become more health-conscious, value is increasingly being created at the intersection of energy, focus and lifestyle support, helping build a more functional coffee routine.

South Africa’s coffee culture now reflects a market that is more curious, more discerning and more expressive than ever before.

From chicory blends born of necessity to carefully curated specialty ranges, the category is moving from habit to intention.

Coffee is no longer simply a commodity. It has become a reflection of consumer intent.

The next decade of growth in South Africa’s coffee market will not be driven by volume alone, but by brands that translate consumer insight into credible, differentiated value.

In an intentional market, authenticity is not a differentiator, it is a prerequisite for growth.