One year on: Mr. DIY South Africa nears 10th store, targets 14 by year-end

Less than a year after opening its first store in Menlyn, Mr. DIY South Africa is approaching its 10th store opening—with additional stores planned - and has created employment opportunities for more than 150 South Africans, with around 70% of employees aged 35 and younger.

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For Mr.DIY South Africa's head of business development, Jamie Williams, the past year has been something of a whirlwind.

"If I think that this time a year ago we didn't have a store open and now we're heading towards 14 stores by the end of the year, it's quite a journey," he says.

"We've grown the team, established our own offices and warehouse operations, and now employ more than 120 people in full-time positions. It's been a roller coaster, but looking back, the things that felt like huge challenges at the time now feel like another lifetime ago."

While the company's continued expansion remains a key focus, Williams believes one of the biggest highlights has been the ability to create jobs and contribute, in some small way, to the wider economy.

"We're still a small drop in the ocean, but these are more than 120 people in full-time employment who didn't work here this time last year. If we continue to grow the way we're planning to, those numbers will continue to increase."

Head of Human Resources, Verity Lester, says the focus from the outset was never only on qualifications.

"We've hired young graduates, people coming straight out of school, people with retail experience, and even people who simply wanted a second chance," he explains. "The idea was to give everyone a chance."

That philosophy does not stop once employees have joined the business. From the beginning, Mr. DIY South Africa adopted a commitment to promoting from within and helping people build long-term careers.

"Right from the beginning, Mr. DIY said we would promote from within," says Lester. "Once people join the business and we see what they are capable of, we want to help them progress into new roles."

The approach is already paying off.

One employee who joined the company as a flexiworker progressed to cashier, sales assistant, and then supervisor. Today, he assists with store openings around the country and is preparing to take on an even bigger role.

Another team member who started as a supervisor has already moved into an assistant store manager position.

"We're seeing that the philosophy of promoting from within is working," Lester notes.

Alongside career progression, the company has also focused on providing stability and support. Employees receive benefits such as medical aid and pension contributions, something many younger employees are experiencing for the first time.

"Some people initially questioned why they needed medical aid," Lester recalls. "But over time they started seeing the value. It's about creating stability and helping people build their futures."

Williams believes retail itself offers far more possibilities than many young people realise.

"People sometimes look at retail and think it's just standing in a shop and selling goods, but there are so many moving parts behind the scenes. There are roles in operations, logistics, marketing, HR, supply chain and increasingly even AI."

As Mr.DIY South Africa enters its second year and continues its expansion journey, Williams says the company remains committed to building a business that grows alongside South Africans.

"We want to walk before we run. There's lots we want to do and lots we will do. We've achieved a lot in 12 months and we'll continue building on that."