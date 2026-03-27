MR.DIY continues to expand national footprint in SA

MR.DIY is strengthening its presence in the local retail landscape with the opening of its fifth store at Mall@Carnival at the end of March.

Image supplied

The opening reflects a deliberate approach to scaling its footprint, focused on placing stores in high-impact locations where it can best serve local communities.

Situated in the east of Johannesburg, the new store spans over 1,000m2 and offers customers access to MR.DIY’s extensive product range, bringing convenience, variety, and affordability together under one roof.

This opening builds on the success of the first four stores, including Norwood Mall, which opened in December. These stores show a strategy focused on making shopping accessible, relevant, and valuable for customers.

Jamie Williams, head of business development at MR.DIY South Africa, says the fifth store shows both growth and purpose.

“Reaching five stores is an important step for us. It shows that our model is working locally and that customers are responding to the value we offer. At the same time, it reinforces our commitment to building a business that is rooted in South Africa.”

MR.DIY offers a wide range of products at affordable prices. Each store usually stocks between 17,000 and 18,000 items in categories like hardware, household goods, décor, electrical accessories, stationery, toys, and more.

This variety lets customers take care of many shopping needs in one trip, which is important as people look for convenience and good value.

“Customers are looking for more than just low prices. They want choice, convenience, and a shopping experience that makes sense for their everyday needs,” says Williams. “Our range allows us to meet those needs in one place, without compromising on value.”

Local teams driving local growth

One key feature of MR.DIY in South Africa is its fully local team. All stores are staffed by South Africans and supported by a local head office and operations team that grows with the business.

MR.DIY South Africa started with a small team and now has nearly 100 employees across its stores, head office, and warehouse. Each new store adds about 10 to 15 jobs.

“We are proud that every MR.DIY store in South Africa is run by South Africans,” Williams explains. “As we grow, we are not only expanding our footprint, we are creating opportunities, building skills, and contributing to the communities we operate in.”

Besides hiring staff directly, the brand’s growth also helps local contractors, suppliers, and service providers who work on store development and operations. This increases its positive impact on the economy.

Strengthening the foundation for expansion

To support its next stage of growth, MR.DIY has named Mike Brown as business development manager. Brown brings experience from global brands like Skechers and Nike and will focus on growing the brand in key areas, especially the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

"As we expand our footprint, it is essential that we have the right expertise in place," says Williams.

Now that five stores are open, MR.DIY South Africa is moving into its next phase of growth with a clear plan for opening more locations.