Johannesburg real estate group Firzt enters new era with rebrand

Firzt Realty, a stalwart of Johannesburg residential property sales market for more than 20 years, has changed its name to Firzt Property Group, reflecting expansion into new property sectors and a growing geographic footprint.

Source: Pexels.

The change was announced at a glamorous black-white-and-gold themed event held earlier this month where leadership highlighted expansion, diversification, and future-focused innovation including AI integration across the group strategy going forward.

“The future starts now. We have entered a powerful new phase at Firzt, and we’re really excited to be taking all our agents and clients along with us as we adapt and grow,” chief executive officer, Denese Zaslansky told attendees.

This growth includes the opening of new branches in Centurion and on the West Rand, the enlargement of the group’s presence in Sandton, the strengthening of its commercial property and rental teams, and the establishment of a comprehensive property management service for landlords and investors.

Further expansion is on the cards, says Stephen Whitcombe, who joined the group as managing director in 2024. "We are also working hard to embrace AI and integrate its capabilities into our business and management processes in a way that frees up our sales and rental agents to focus on what we believe is most important – spending quality time with clients."

Technology meets trust

Personalised service has been at the heart of the Firzt group since its establishment in 2003, notes Zaslansky, “and by combining an informed, professional approach with a deep understanding of our customers’ needs, we have become a go-to real estate partner for people who trust us to help them buy or sell properties in line with their specific aspirations and life plans, and not to treat them like a number. Now AI gives our agents the opportunity to further strengthen these bonds with clients, while simultaneously providing them with an even higher level of service”.

To celebrate the success of this approach, the event also saw the presentation of the group’s annual awards for 2025/26, with more than 100 agents and support staff being recognised for their outstanding achievements.

Among the honours were 31 career awards, with one agent having secured over R1,5bn worth of registered sales in her real estate career, as well as the exciting announcement of the 18 winners of the Firzt annual incentive trip, who will be celebrating their success together in Namibia during July.