The monthly bill topping R11,500 that homebuyers forget before paying the bond

A 100m² sectional title apartment in Bryanston can carry a monthly cost pack of about R4,000 to R7,000 or more before the owner has paid one rand toward the bond.

In Claremont, a similar two-bedroom apartment can generally carry about R4,200 to R7,000 or more in levies and municipal accounts before the bond is paid.

In KwaZulu-Natal’s coastal nodes, the number can be higher. In anonymised Landsdowne-managed examples, a comparable Umhlanga apartment can carry monthly holding costs of about R6,500 to more than R11,500, while Ballito can range from about R3,500 to R7,000, depending on the scheme, amenities, consumption and municipal billing.

These figures point to a problem buyers still underestimate: the bank may approve the bond while the full monthly cost of the home remains largely untested.

That second monthly bill can include standard levies, administrative levies, reserve fund levies, rates and taxes, water, electricity, statutory charges, security, repairs, backup power and special levies.

It is not always shown as one figure. It rarely appears neatly in the sales conversation. Yet it lands in the same household budget every month.

This is the second bond.

The first bond secures transfer. The second bond determines whether the property is affordable to carry after transfer.

The issue is no longer whether buyers know levies exist. Most do. The issue is that affordability testing still treats the full monthly cost of owning the home as an afterthought.

Buyers are conditioned to focus on the purchase price and the monthly bond instalment. Banks test repayment ability. Agents market the listing price. Friends and family ask whether the bond is manageable. Those questions matter, but they do not show whether the property will remain affordable in year two, year three or year five.

The timing matters because running costs are rising. Eskom’s approved 2026/27 increase is 8.76% for direct Eskom customers and 9.01% for municipal customers. In Johannesburg, approved tariffs from 1 July 2026 include increases across water, sanitation, electricity, refuse and property rates.

Those increases do not stay inside municipal notices. They move into levy budgets, utility recoveries, rental negotiations, insurance decisions and household bank accounts.

Coastal property also brings its own cost profile. In premium coastal areas such as Umhlanga, holding costs are generally higher than comparable inland nodes because the underlying property values are higher, which pushes up municipal rates. Body corporate costs can also be heavier because coastal buildings require continuous maintenance against salt air, corrosion, humidity and weather exposure. Lifts, balustrades, facades, waterproofing, paintwork, gates, access systems and common property all need closer attention in that environment.

That is why a coastal apartment may have a stronger lifestyle and investment appeal, but still carry a larger second bond.

Sectional title makes the risk sharper because the buyer is purchasing more than a unit. They are buying into a shared financial system with income, expenses, arrears, reserves, insurance obligations, maintenance needs and governance risks.

The apartment may be private, but the financial health of the building is shared.

A low levy should therefore be read carefully. Sometimes it reflects an efficient, well-managed scheme. Sometimes it reflects a building postponing the real cost of maintenance. Owners then pay later through special levies, deteriorating common property, weaker security or lower resale value.

The levy is a monthly charge, but it is also a signal.

Investors face the same problem through yield. A sectional title unit may look attractive because the price is reasonable and the rent appears to cover the bond. The numbers change quickly when levies rise, insurance premiums reset, arrears weaken the scheme, utility recoveries increase or a special levy is raised for waterproofing, lifts, access control, backup power or overdue repairs.

Gross yield can make a weak investment look better than it is. Net yield is where the risk becomes clearer.

Tenants also feel the pressure through the building’s daily reliability. They may never see a levy statement, but they live with the consequences of it.

Failed gates, unreliable lifts, poor lighting, weak water management and slow maintenance all affect the value of a rental.

When ownership costs rise sharply, the pressure eventually appears in rent discussions, renewal terms and repair decisions. The cheapest rental is not good value if the building does not function properly.

Green features also need a harder look. A generator may keep the lights on, but it does not make a building green.

Backup power tells a buyer what still works during an outage. Green certification tells a buyer whether the building has been assessed for lower resource use. Solar, batteries, smart meters, efficient lighting and water systems can reduce exposure to rising operating costs, but only where the savings are real, the system is maintained and future replacement costs have been budgeted.

Some banks offer concessions or rebates on qualifying green-certified homes or approved EDGE-certified developments, but that should be treated as one part of the calculation. The useful question is whether green infrastructure lowers the second bond in practice.

Before signing an offer, buyers should ask for a monthly cost pack. In sectional title, that means the levy schedule, latest budget, financial statements, arrears position, reserve fund, insurance schedule, utility recovery method, special levy history, AGM minutes and details of any backup or green infrastructure.

Landlords should run their yield calculation after those costs are included. Tenants should ask about utilities, backup power, water reliability, access control, parking, security and maintenance response before signing a lease.

The market is good at calculating the bond. It now needs to calculate the cost of running the home.

That is the number that determines whether a property remains affordable, rentable and liveable.



