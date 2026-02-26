South Africa
Marketing & Media Digital
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

OFM RadioTBWAKantarJacaranda FMHoorah DigitalAchievement Awards GroupOffernetJoe PublicHavas JohannesburgDentsuBrave GroupHOT 102.7FMMultiChoiceScan DisplayProvantageEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Kantar appoints Ndeye Diagne as chief strategy and transformation officer, MEA & Türkiye

    Kantar has appointed Ndeye Diagne as its new chief strategy and transformation officer, for the Middle East, Africa & Türkiye (MEA&T), effective 1 March 2026. Her appointment comes at a time when brands across the region are rethinking how intelligence, technology and human insight work together to drive growth in an increasingly AI-shaped marketing landscape.
    Issued by Kantar
    26 Feb 2026
    26 Feb 2026
    Kantar appoints Ndeye Diagne as chief strategy and transformation officer, MEA & T&#252;rkiye

    In her new role, Ndeye will lead regional strategic initiatives focused on helping clients unlock greater value from data, technology and intelligence – enabling faster decision making and sharper strategic direction.

    A strategic leader for an AI-enabled future

    Ndeye’s remit includes elevating strategic engagement, so client conversations move beyond solutions to measurable business impact; accelerating AI-driven insight delivery to make intelligence faster, simpler and more connected; and strengthening Kantar’s client-centric approach across markets as brands adapt to increasingly AI-enabled decision making.

    As the industry enters a period of rapid technological change, with data quality and intelligent decision making becoming critical sources of competitive advantage, Ndeye’s role will help brands unlock the full value of Kantar’s decades of trusted, permissioned and category-deep data assets.

    Ndeye is internationally recognised for her contribution to the insights and marketing industry. She has served as a Cannes Lions Juror, and is a three-time Insights250 Award recipient, an honour presented by Esomar, recognising the world’s leading marketing and insights professionals.

    She is also widely known as the architect of Africa Life, Kantar’s flagship study decoding the social, cultural and commercial forces shaping modern Africa.

    Her experience leading West, East and Central Africa, combined with her time in France, has given her a diverse perspective that will be invaluable to brands navigating complexity and growth across MEA&T.

    Adeola Tejumola, executive managing director for MEA&T at Kantar, said: “This is a moment of significant evolution for our business. Ndeye brings a rare blend of strategic clarity, commercial sharpness, and storytelling strength, exactly what our clients need as the industry shifts toward faster, tech-enabled, insight-led growth.”

    Ndeye Diagne added: “I’m excited to return to a region I deeply care about. MEA&T is at the centre of some of the most dynamic consumer and business transformation happening today. I’m looking forward to working closely with our teams and clients to unlock new value through sharpened strategy, data, tech and meaningful insight.”

    Her appointment underscores Kantar’s commitment to delivering deeper intelligence, accelerated delivery and stronger commercial partnership as the region enters a new era of growth.

    About Kantar

    Kantar is the world’s leading marketing data and analytics business. We deliver the intelligence needed to power brand growth.

    We provide the signals that help organisations act quickly and confidently. We empower brands to make effective marketing decisions based on predictive evidence. And we help them craft powerful growth strategies rooted in the connection between consumers, brands and enterprise value.

    All this is powered by our uniquely robust human and synthetic data, our unrivalled IP, our AI-native platform and the team of global brand experts that bring this all together.

    Read more: Kantar, Ndeye Diagne
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Kantar
    Kantar is the world's leading evidence-based insights and consulting company. We have a complete, unique and rounded understanding of how people think, feel and act; globally and locally in over 90 markets. By combining the deep expertise of our people, our data resources and benchmarks, our innovative analytics and technology we help our clients understand people and inspire growth.
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz