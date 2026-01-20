Kantar announces senior appointments in South Africa and Africa

We are delighted to announce important updates to our leadership team, marking an exciting new chapter for Kantar in South Africa and across the continent.

Ivan Moroke will transition from his role as CEO South Africa to become a non-executive board director, continuing to support the business with his insight and experience. Over the past eight years, Ivan’s visionary leadership has shaped our culture, strengthened client partnerships, and championed a spirit of inclusion and belonging. As our Middle East & Africa DEI lead, Moroke inspired us to embrace diversity and drive meaningful change, leaving a legacy that will continue to influence our success.

Brian Reid and Nuala Harris-Morele will jointly lead our South Africa business, building on their extensive experience and strong client relationships. Their complementary strengths and proven leadership will drive momentum and ensure we deliver the insight and commercial impact our clients expect. Reid and Harris-Morele will report to Adeola Tejumola, executive managing director, Middle East, Africa & Türkiye, Insights Division, Kantar.

We’re also thrilled to share that Stacy Saggers has been appointed chief commercial officer for South Africa. Saggers will focus on deepening client relationships with her trademark energy and passion, bringing clients the best of Kantar to help shape their brand futures. She will join the South African Exco and report into Nuala Harris-Morele.

We are pleased to announce that Daniel Oseman has been appointed managing director, West East & Central Africa (WECA), in addition to his current role as managing director, East Africa, for Kantar’s Insights Division. Oseman’s energy, expertise, and passion for growth will further strengthen partnerships and drive success across the region. He will report to Adeola Tejumola.

Sussanah Patton adds chief commercial officer, WECA to her role as managing director, Africa Insights. A results-driven, people-focused leader with two decades of experience, Patton’s rich FMCG and brand strategy background will help accelerate growth and deepen client impact across the region. Patton will report into Dan Oseman.

Commenting on these appointments, Adeola Tejumola said: “Please join me in congratulating our new leaders. I am confident this team will guide our region into an exciting new chapter of growth and impact as indispensable partners to our clients. I would also like to thank Ivan for his invaluable contributions, outstanding leadership and the legacy he leaves behind. We wish him all the best in his new adventures.”

All appointments are effective 1 January 2026.

