South Africa
IMC Conference
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IMC ConferencePendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVLoeries Creative WeekOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

MultiChoiceJacaranda FMIgnition GroupMoonsportKena OutdoorAfdaRocket Creative Design & DisplayIrvine PartnersBrave GroupMann MadeOverall Events & CommunicationeatbigfishDentsuIMC ConferenceOffernetEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us


IMC Conference Content Feature
Latest news | Newsletter | imcconference.com

#NedbankIMC2025 | Stacy Jayne Saggers: Brands are showing up, consumers expect them to

Stacy Jayne Saggers, commercial growth director, Insights Division, Kantar says brands in South Africa are showing up to deal with some of the biggest issues that South Africans are experiencing - and consumers are now expecting this of brands.
Danette BreitenbachBy Danette Breitenbach
3 Oct 2025
3 Oct 2025

In her presentation to the Nedbank IMC audience, The Mzansi Barometer gets down to Business! Ten insights in ten minutes she gave insights on how South Africans are feeling, how households are managing their budgets and what brands can do to be part of the national solution.

"The biggest takeout is that South Africans are really struggling with some very big issues, such as crime and violence, the rising unemployment and the cost of living."

She says what brands can do in this environment is to be part of nation-building, and she showed some examples of how brands are showing up to do this.

She expects there will be more of this from brands - in fact, she says this is what consumers are now expecting from brands.

The research also gives an interesting and surprising insight into alcohol consumption by South Africans.

Read more: research, marketing, nation building, Nedbank, IMC, marketing research, alcohol consumption, Kantar, marketing conference, marketing insights, Danette Breitenbach, Stacy Jayne Saggers
Share this article
NextOptions

About Danette Breitenbach

Danette Breitenbach is a marketing & media editor at Bizcommunity.com. Previously she freelanced in the marketing and media sector, including for Bizcommunity. She was editor and publisher of AdVantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B. She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits.
TopicsNext
Related
Top stories
Marketing & Media
Expand
Retail
Expand
ICT
Expand
Finance
Expand
ESG & Sustainability
Expand
HR & Management
Expand
Tourism & Travel
Expand
Education
Expand
Construction & Engineering
Expand
Property
Expand
Logistics & Transport
Expand
Entrepreneurship
Expand
Agriculture
Expand
Healthcare
Expand
Legal
Expand
Automotive
Expand
Manufacturing
Expand
Energy & Mining
Expand
Lifestyle
Expand
Let's do Biz