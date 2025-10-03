NedbankIMC2025 | Stacy Jayne Saggers: Brands are showing up, consumers expect them to

Stacy Jayne Saggers, commercial growth director, Insights Division, Kantar says brands in South Africa are showing up to deal with some of the biggest issues that South Africans are experiencing - and consumers are now expecting this of brands.

In her presentation to the Nedbank IMC audience, The Mzansi Barometer gets down to Business! Ten insights in ten minutes she gave insights on how South Africans are feeling, how households are managing their budgets and what brands can do to be part of the national solution.

"The biggest takeout is that South Africans are really struggling with some very big issues, such as crime and violence, the rising unemployment and the cost of living."

She says what brands can do in this environment is to be part of nation-building, and she showed some examples of how brands are showing up to do this.

She expects there will be more of this from brands - in fact, she says this is what consumers are now expecting from brands.

The research also gives an interesting and surprising insight into alcohol consumption by South Africans.