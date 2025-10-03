NedbankIMC2025 | Vaughan Croeser: Build for the long-term, responsibly

"Marketing is something you build for the long term and you have a responsibility to hand it over to the next person, in a better place than what you found it," says Vaughan Croeser, vice president, marketing: The South African Breweries (AB InBev).

This formed part of his keynote address Not another Marketing Pep Talk; The Real Playbook for turning creative bravery into business results, at this year's Nedbank IMC.

Croeser gave three learnings from his years at SAB.

Ambition He says, as marketers, we need to be ambitious and think bigger than the brief. To fall in love with creativity To achieve this, we need to develop creative processes and foster an environment that encourages creativity to flourish. (He also talks about loving where you work. If not, he says, resign.) Team culture How to cultivate and nurture a culture where people can show up as their best selves and for their customers.

He then demonstrated how these work through the results from campaigns by SAB.

Proving his earlier point on marketing being long-term and that marketers need to be responsible, is the SAB Corona Moletele Lime Farm project.

"Limes are an important part of the Corona serving ritual, but South Africa did not have enough limes. Now, through the Moletele Lime Farm, we not only have enough, but it also produces 70% of the country's limes.

"The idea for the project came about in 2018 already. Now we are seeing the yields, demonstrating the long-term nature of marketing.

"I love that marketing can set up new value chains, that the solution to a marketing problem can do this," he says.

