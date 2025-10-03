South Africa
IMC Conference
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IMC ConferencePendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVLoeries Creative WeekOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

MultiChoiceJacaranda FMIgnition GroupMoonsportKena OutdoorAfdaRocket Creative Design & DisplayIrvine PartnersBrave GroupMann MadeOverall Events & CommunicationeatbigfishDentsuIMC ConferenceOffernetEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us


IMC Conference Content Feature
Latest news | Newsletter | imcconference.com

#NedbankIMC2025 | Vaughan Croeser: Build for the long-term, responsibly

"Marketing is something you build for the long term and you have a responsibility to hand it over to the next person, in a better place than what you found it," says Vaughan Croeser, vice president, marketing: The South African Breweries (AB InBev).
Danette BreitenbachBy Danette Breitenbach
3 Oct 2025
3 Oct 2025

This formed part of his keynote address Not another Marketing Pep Talk; The Real Playbook for turning creative bravery into business results, at this year's Nedbank IMC.

Croeser gave three learnings from his years at SAB.

  1. Ambition

    2. He says, as marketers, we need to be ambitious and think bigger than the brief.

  2. To fall in love with creativity

    3. To achieve this, we need to develop creative processes and foster an environment that encourages creativity to flourish. (He also talks about loving where you work. If not, he says, resign.)

  3. Team culture

    4. How to cultivate and nurture a culture where people can show up as their best selves and for their customers.

He then demonstrated how these work through the results from campaigns by SAB.

Proving his earlier point on marketing being long-term and that marketers need to be responsible, is the SAB Corona Moletele Lime Farm project.

"Limes are an important part of the Corona serving ritual, but South Africa did not have enough limes. Now, through the Moletele Lime Farm, we not only have enough, but it also produces 70% of the country's limes.

"The idea for the project came about in 2018 already. Now we are seeing the yields, demonstrating the long-term nature of marketing.

"I love that marketing can set up new value chains, that the solution to a marketing problem can do this," he says.

The #NedbankIMC Marketing is Business conference took place on Thursday, 18 September 2025 at Mosaiek Teatro, Johannesburg. Bizcommunity was proud to be a media partner for the stellar lineup of international and local experts who shared their knowledge with 3,000 delegates who attended virtually and in person. Bizcommunity Managing editor Danette Breitenbach was on the ground to interview some of the speakers who included Charl Bassil, CBO, BBC; Bryony Rose, YEXT; Vaughan Croeser, VP Marketing, ABinBEV; Ryan Sauer, CEO Redwood Analytics; Stacy Jane Saggers, Kantar Insights Division; Melusi Mhulngu CEO, We are Bizarre; and others speaking on marketing trends from from data dashboards, to how culture drives revenue growth, how 42% of the world's youth will be in Africa by 2030, how Africa can get a competitive advantage with AI, data and tech and creative leadership.

Read more: advertising, marketing, Nedbank, IMC, marketers, AB InBev, corona, Sustainable marketing, Danette Breitenbach, responsible marketing, The South African Breweries, Vaughan Croeser
Share this article
NextOptions

About Danette Breitenbach

Danette Breitenbach is a marketing & media editor at Bizcommunity.com. Previously she freelanced in the marketing and media sector, including for Bizcommunity. She was editor and publisher of AdVantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B. She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits.
TopicsNext
Related
Top stories
Marketing & Media
Expand
Retail
Expand
ICT
Expand
Finance
Expand
ESG & Sustainability
Expand
HR & Management
Expand
Tourism & Travel
Expand
Education
Expand
Construction & Engineering
Expand
Property
Expand
Logistics & Transport
Expand
Entrepreneurship
Expand
Agriculture
Expand
Healthcare
Expand
Legal
Expand
Automotive
Expand
Manufacturing
Expand
Energy & Mining
Expand
Lifestyle
Expand
Let's do Biz