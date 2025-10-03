Vuk’ubangene, it’s Big Brother Mzansi Time! Big Brother Mzansi Season 6 auditions are now open!

Mzansi Magic (Channel 161 DStv) is thrilled to announce that Big Brother Mzansi is back for another exciting season. If you thought the chance had slipped through your fingers, this is your opportunity to slide into the spotlight, so don’t sleep on it! Vuk’ubangene!

Entries for Season 6 of Big Brother Mzansi officially open on Thursday, 2 October, and those who want to become the next Big Brother Mzansi housemate and possible winner will need to submit a two-minute audition tape by using the link: mzansimagic.tv/bigbrother and follow the steps to enter.

If you are a citizen/legal resident of South Africa and 21 years of age or older (as of 1 January 2025), then you can enter Big Brother Mzansi 6. The show’s selection team is looking for housemates who are fun-loving, creative and original... most importantly, they have to be open-minded and tolerant of views and lifestyle choices of others.

To give you an edge over other competitors, applicants need to be creative, memorable and have the wit to outplay and outlast their fellow housemates.

The winner of season 6, will be joining the ranks of past winners such as Sweet Guluva, (Season 5), Mjuneiro aka Inkabi yase Atlanta McJunior (Season 4), and Michelle Dimpho Mvundla, fondly known as Mpho Wa Badimo, (Season 3).

“Big Brother Mzansi continues to be one of South Africa’s most culturally resonant reality shows, offering a bold and unfiltered lens into the lives of everyday South Africans,” says Shirley Adonisi, channel director for Local Entertainment Channels. “More than just entertainment, the show ignites national conversations around identity, relationships, and social dynamics, while celebrating the vibrancy and diversity of Mzansi youth. With its immersive format and real-time audience engagement, Big Brother Mzansi remains a powerful platform for self-expression, discovery, and the emergence of new talent.”

Join the conversation on social media, using the hashtag #BBMzansiS6 and #Vukubangene. Connect with us on Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok.



