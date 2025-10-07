Pitching to MultiChoice: How to get your story on DStv or Showmax

Sharing your content with MultiChoice made easy.

MultiChoice remains committed to investing in local content production, allowing us to tell authentic African stories, and connect communities through world-class entertainment. Across DStv, Showmax and 18 other platforms, we deliver diverse, high-quality programming to millions of viewers across the continent. This success relies on collaboration with producers and filmmakers who bring compelling stories that resonate with audiences.

For creators ready to join that network, MultiChoice offers a clear and structured submission process designed to ensure transparency and consistency while aligning with audience expectations.

Producers and filmmakers can submit proposals through the official MultiChoice content submission portal. Submissions should include a detailed synopsis, defined target audience, and a production outline.

For Showmax submissions, additional materials such as a series treatment, season arc, or a full feature-film script are encouraged, along with an estimated budget and financing plan. These help commissioning teams assess the creative vision and potential of your project.

For DStv, producers can pitch across multiple genres, from drama and lifestyle to reality and documentaries, ensuring a broad space for diverse African stories.

How it works

The submission process itself is straightforward and transparent:

Submit your materials via the online portal.

Each submission is carefully assessed against content strategy, originality, production value, and suitability for the intended platform.

Where projects are successful, producers enter a commissioning process that provides structured development support through editorial guidance, budget support and production planning.

Once production is complete, the platforms support delivery, scheduling and promotion to maximise audience reach.



Following these steps gives you a clear pathway from idea to screen without losing creative control.

DStv remains Africa’s leading broadcaster across genres, while Showmax is the go-to streaming platform for originals and exclusive African stories with global appeal. Pitching to these platforms offers not just reach but a genuine partnership that helps elevate and shape your content.

Your story could be the next to reach millions. Visit the MultiChoice content submission portal today and share your vision with audiences across Africa.



