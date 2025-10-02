Megapro launches content creation division, as commercial partners' needs evolve

Marking a strategic expansion, Megapro Holdings has launched of MegaLive, a new content creation entity set to begin operations this month (October 2025)

Source: © Dusi Canoe Marathon Dusi Canoe Marathon Pictured: The start of the Dusi Canoe Marathon. MegaLive will work on the annual iconic Dusi Canoe Marathon, aiming to give it the prominence it deserves

This move allows the South African sports commercial agency to produce both live broadcasts and original content to meet the evolving needs of its commercial partners.

Sean Everett, a veteran of the broadcast and production environment with over 25 years of experience, has been appointed CEO of MegaLive.

A gamechanger

Commenting on the new venture, Everett states, “MegaLive is about more than just producing content; it’s about crafting compelling stories that resonate with fans and deliver measurable value for our partners.

“This new division will be a game-changer, allowing us to seamlessly integrate high-quality production with commercial objectives."

The launch of MegaLive is a significant step under the leadership of Megapro’s new CEO, Marc Jury.

“The creation of MegaLive is a direct response to a changing market, where content is king and rights holders are more in control of their own narrative.

“We are now uniquely positioned to offer our clients a complete 360-degree solution, from sponsorship and marketing to the content that drives engagement.

“With Sean's expertise, we are ready to tell some amazing stories across Africa,” says Jury.

Storytelling vehicle

MegaLive will serve as a storytelling vehicle for rights holders and brands looking to create compelling content, whether through live productions or bespoke short-format content.

It starts with the live broadcast of PFL Africa events in Rwanda on 18 October.

MegaLive will also be working on the annual iconic Dusi Canoe Marathon, aiming to give it the prominence it deserves.

Wealth of expertise

Everett brings a wealth of expertise, having previously led his own production company and, before that, as a senior executive within SuperSport.

Jury brings two decades of executive experience across the sports, media, and broadcasting sectors, including his most recent role as CEO of MultiChoice South Africa and Showmax.

Before that, as CEO of SuperSport, he was instrumental in shaping the continent’s sports broadcasting landscape.