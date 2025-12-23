South Africa
    Elite Hyrox athlete new Manzi Water brand ambassador

    Manzi Water has announced a new brand partnership with Danél Louw, one of South Africa’s elite female Hyrox athletes and a rising force on the global hybrid fitness stage.
    23 Dec 2025
    Manzi Water has announced a new brand partnership with Danél Louw, one of South Africa’s elite female Hyrox athletes and a rising force on the global hybrid fitness stage.

    The partnership marks a strategic alignment between a purpose-led South African water brand and an athlete whose journey is defined by discipline, consistency, and elite performance.

    As a Manzi Water brand ambassador, Louw will feature across the brand’s digital platforms and campaigns.

    The partnership will focus on promoting hydration, performance, and an active lifestyle, while reinforcing the importance of consistency, preparation, and resilience in both sport and everyday life.

    Formidable Hyrox competitor

    Since her debut at Hyrox Cape Town in September 2024, Louw has rapidly established herself as a formidable competitor in Hyrox, a global indoor fitness racing series that combines endurance running with functional strength challenges.

    Recently Louw further underlined her elite status with two major performances in quick succession.

    She claimed victory at HyrX Johannesburg on 28 November 2025, racing at altitude against a competitive field, before travelling to Australia, where she secured a third-place podium finish at the Elite 15 Doubles Major in Melbourne on 13 December 2025.

    These results reinforced her upward trajectory on the global Hyrox stage and highlighted her ability to compete successfully across different race formats and conditions.

    “Hyrox is a sport that rewards discipline, consistency, and resilience.

    “That mindset aligns strongly with Manzi Water. Hydration plays a critical role in my training, racing, and recovery, and Manzi Water is a brand I genuinely use and trust.”

    She adds, “My long-term goal is to podium at the Elite 15 World Championships and to compete as a full-time professional Hyrox athlete.

    “Partnering with a South African brand that believes in long-term commitment, quality, and doing things properly is incredibly meaningful to me.”

    Supporting individuals who lead by example

    Alfred Challis, CEO of Manzi Water, says the partnership reflects the brand’s commitment to supporting individuals who lead by example:
    “Danél represents everything Manzi Water stands for – discipline, authenticity, and consistency.

    “She is not only an exceptional athlete, but someone who has earned her success through hard work, perseverance, and an uncompromising standard.”

    He adds that Amanzi Water supports people who are building something meaningful over time.

    “Danél’s journey mirrors our own as a young South African brand focused on quality, purpose, and sustainable growth. We are incredibly proud to welcome her to the Manzi Water family.”

    Louw’s success is built on a strong endurance background, a disciplined training ethic, and a deep understanding of the physical and mental demands of hybrid racing.

    Known for her relentless work ethic and long-term mindset, she has quickly become one of South Africa’s most respected Hyrox competitors.

