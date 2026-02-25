Jean-marc Johannes to represent South Africa at The Battle Of Champions 2026 In Macau, China

Jean-marc Johannes, one of South Africa’s leading street skateboarders, is set to compete at the prestigious Battle of Champions 2026, scheduled to take place in Macau, China, in March 2026.

Presented as part of the FISE World Series, the Battle of Champions brings together elite skateboarders from around the world and represents one of the highest levels of international competitive skateboarding. Jean-marc’s participation marks a significant milestone for South African skateboarding, placing local talent on a truly global stage.

Jean-marc Johannes has steadily risen through the ranks of competitive skateboarding, earning recognition both locally and internationally. He has achieved multiple international podium finishes in street skateboarding and is currently recognised as South Africa’s top international medalist in the discipline. His most recent achievements include a strong performance at the KARDO Global Finals, contributing to his growing international profile and influence within the sport.

In addition to his competitive success, Jean-marc has played a meaningful role in advancing South African skateboarding more broadly. Through his engagement with international platforms and organisers, he has helped strengthen pathways for local athletes to participate in global competitions, contributing to the development and visibility of the sport in South Africa.

Hailing from Athlone in the Cape Flats, Jean-marc’s journey reflects determination, discipline, and resilience. Skateboarders from under-resourced communities often face significant barriers, including limited access to facilities, safety challenges, and financial constraints. Despite these realities, Jean-marc has continued to perform consistently at the highest level, serving as a powerful example of what is possible through perseverance and focus.

Jean-marc’s participation at the Battle of Champions is both a personal achievement and a broader symbol of opportunity for South African skateboarding. His presence on this platform continues to inspire younger athletes to pursue their ambitions and believe in their potential, regardless of background.

“I’ve always wanted to compete in the Battle of Champions. After competing in the street open events of the FISE World Series, it really prepared me for what followed. Adapting to new formats took time, but consistency has been key. I feel comfortable on the course and grateful for the opportunity to represent my city and South African skateboarding,” said Johannes.

Jean-Marc Johannes is proudly supported by Manzi Water, one of South Africa’s fastest-growing prepared water brands, committed to delivering safe, clean drinking water while uplifting community-driven initiatives and local talent.

Commenting on the partnership, Alfred Challis, CEO of Manzi Water, said:

“Jean-marc’s journey is a powerful reflection of consistency, discipline, and resilience. From a Manzi Water perspective, what stands out most is not only his international achievements, but the way he continues to represent South Africa and inspire young people at a local level. We are proud to support Jean-marc as he continues to push boundaries and build credibility for South African skateboarding, both at home and abroad.”

Manzi Water’s partnership with Jean-marc Johannes forms part of the brand’s broader commitment to supporting individuals who drive positive impact within their communities through excellence, hard work, and authenticity.

