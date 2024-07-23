Manzi Water to open multiple outlets across SA

Manzi Water has revealed its latest expansion plan, which will see the opening of multiple new outlets across South Africa.

Image supplied

This move comes at a time when millions of South Africans still lack reliable access to clean water, and underscores Manzi Water's commitment to serving communities and providing access to the highest quality water for all.

This expansion will not only enhance its service delivery, but also create job opportunities and contribute to local economies in various provinces, including Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Northern Cape, North West, and Western Cape.

Since its launch in 2023, Manzi Water has rapidly expanded to over 100 outlets, making it one of the fastest-growing water retailers in South Africa.

Alfred Challis, CEO of Manzi Water, stated, "This is a proud milestone for us — with these new outlets, communities from Limpopo to the Western Cape will have easier access to safe, clean drinking water, and we are just getting started."

The new outlets will be strategically located to serve various communities, with several already in the process of opening.

In Gauteng, Manzi Water will open a new outlet in Centurion at Jean Crossing and in Bronkhorstspruit at Kungwini Crossing.

In Limpopo, a new outlet will launch in Phalaborwa, while in Mpumalanga, an automated Manzi Water refill station is being established at FruitCo in Acornhoek.

In the Northern Cape, a second outlet will open in Kuruman at Kuruman Square, while in the North West, the brand will add a second outlet in Brits at Madibeng Mall, along with an automated Manzi Water refill station in Klerksdorp at the new TotalEnergies on the N12.

Finally, in the Western Cape, new outlets will open in Worcester and Mossel Bay, alongside a large-scale bottling facility.

As Manzi Water continues to expand, it remains committed to supporting local communities, as each new outlet will create local employment opportunities.