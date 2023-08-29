Retail FMCG
    Red Bull launches Winter Edition Iced Vanilla Berry flavour

    Red Bull has lauched a limited edition Winter Edition Iced Vanilla Berry flavour.
    8 Apr 2025
    8 Apr 2025

    The Red Bull Winter Edition Iced Vanilla Berry features a taste blend of blueberry, vanilla, and cooling notes of eucalyptus.



    Red Bull Winter and Summer Editions rotate through the current lineup in the Red Bull Editions series, which also includes Red Bull Red Edition: Watermelon, Red Bull Green Edition: Cactus Fruit, Red Bull Apricot Edition: Apricot & Strawberry and Red Bull Coconut Edition: Coconut & Berry and Winter Edition: Pomegranate.

    These tastes are sold alongside the original line of Red Bull Energy Drink.

    This new offering is available now at select retailers and gastronomy in ice-blue-coloured 250ml cans.

