Star power and celebrity endorsements fuel South Africa’s sports and energy drinks boom

The sports and energy drinks market is witnessing robust growth, driven by the powerful influence of celebrity and influencer endorsements. Brands both globally and locally are rolling out innovative, lifestyle-focused sports and energy drinks offerings that harness the brand power of athletes, influencers, and celebrities. These strategic partnerships boost sales and amplify brand visibility by connecting products with influential personalities, whose credibility and popularity resonate strongly with target audiences, thereby capturing consumer attention.

Insight Survey’s latest South African Sports and Energy Drinks Industry Landscape Report 2024, carefully uncovers the global and local sports and energy drinks market, based on the latest intelligence and research. It examines the latest global and local market trends, innovation and technology, drivers, and challenges, to present an objective insight into the South African sports and energy drinks industry environment and its future.

The global energy and sports drinks market is estimated to reach a revenue of approximately US$211.6bn in 2024 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%, to approximately US$262.5bn by 2029, as illustrated in the graph below.

Source: Statista | Graphics by Insight Survey

In South Africa, the local energy drinks market achieved strong growth of 16.5% year-on-year, at current prices, between 2022 and 2023. Similarly, the local sports drink market also increased by 6.8%. Tellingly, these markets are forecast to grow at compound annual growth rates (CAGR) of 15.7% and 5.4% respectively at current prices, between 2024 and 2028.

More specifically, this growth is being fuelled by the increased consumer-focus on health and wellness, with consumers looking for convenient and effective ways to maintain energy and concentration. Alongside this, market players are increasingly leveraging endorsements from prominent celebrities and athletes to build trust and attract new consumers.

As a demonstration of these partnerships in the global market, Recover 180, an organic hydration sports drink, is endorsed by NBA star James Harden, underscoring the drink’s focus on athletic performance and recovery. Similarly, football legend Lionel Messi has introduced Más+ by Messi, a low-sugar hydration beverage aimed at health-conscious consumers seeking natural ingredients. Bodyarmor has also expanded into Canada through a strategic partnership with Toronto Blue Jays star, Vladimir Guerrero Jr, enhancing its appeal to Canadian sports fans. Meanwhile, Cwench Hydration was developed with direct input from elite athletes, including strength coach Andy O’Brien, ensuring the product meets the rigorous demands of high-performance sports.

In South Africa, the sports and energy drinks market has also been increasingly leveraging influencer and celebrity partnerships to remain relevant and differentiate products in a competitive landscape, with local brands tapping into the popularity of well-known personalities to connect with diverse consumer groups, build trust, and enhance brand visibility.

For example, South African energy drink brand MoFaya, has tapped into the power of local influencers to bring a fresh, personalised appeal to its product lineup, recently launching two new drinks in collaboration with well-known South African personalities. One of these, the MoFaya Flavatron, was created in partnership with Robot Boii, a popular musician and social media personality celebrated for his vibrant persona. This partnership goes beyond mere endorsement, as Robot Boii was actively involved in developing the drink’s flavour, which reflects his unique style and flair.

Similarly, MoFaya also introduced its Berry Queen Energy Drink, a sugar-free, strawberry-flavoured drink, developed in partnership with Miss South Africa 2023, Natasha Joubert. Designed to embody elegance and sophistication, this drink targets health-conscious consumers looking for a refined yet energising option. Berry Queen’s emphasis on a sugar-free formula aligns with the preferences of today’s wellness-focused audience, and the association with a beauty icon like Natasha Joubert adds an aspirational element to the brand.

Red Bull South Africa also leveraged influencer power by partnering with beauty influencer Kay Yarms, for its Summer Editions Juneberry flavour, merging Red Bull’s high-energy image with Kay’s lifestyle brand. This collaboration aims to broaden Red Bull’s appeal to an audience interested in balancing wellness with vitality. In another notable collaboration, Shoprite Checkers introduced Knox Hydrate, a sparkling sports drink line focused on hydration and recovery, developed with UFC Middleweight Champion, Dricus du Plessis, appealing directly to fitness enthusiasts due to his athletic credibility.

The South African Sports and Energy Drinks Industry Landscape Report 2024 (106 pages) provides a dynamic synthesis of industry research, examining the local and global sports and energy drinks industry from a uniquely holistic perspective, with detailed insights into the entire value chain – market sizes and forecasts, industry trends, latest innovation and technology, key drivers and challenges, as well as manufacturer, distributor, flavour, and pricing analysis.

Some key questions the report will help you to answer:

What are the current market dynamics of the global sports and energy drinks industry?

What are the latest global and South African sports and energy drinks industry trends, innovation and technology, drivers, and challenges?

What are the market value and volume trends in the South African sports and energy drinks industry (2018-2023) and forecasts (2024-2028), as well as channel distribution?

Which are the key manufacturers and distributors in the South African sports and energy drinks industry?

What is the latest company news for key players in terms of products, new launches, and marketing initiatives?

What are the current sports and energy drink flavour trends and prominent sports and energy drink flavours in the local market?

What are the prices of popular sports and energy drinks brands and products across South African retail outlets?

For more information, and to view the detailed report brochure, please click here: SA Sports and Energy Drinks Industry Landscape Brochure 2024.

If you require any further assistance, please email az.oc.yevrusthgisni@ofni, or call our Cape Town office on (021) 045-0202, or Johannesburg office on (010) 140- 5756.

About Insight Survey

Insight Survey is a South African B2B market research company with more than 15 years of heritage, focusing on business-to-business (B2B) market research to ensure smarter, more-profitable business decisions are made with reduced investment risk.

We offer B2B and industry research solutions, to help you to successfully improve or expand your business, enter new markets, launch new products, or better understand your internal or external environment.

Our bespoke Competitive Business Intelligence Research can help give you the edge in a global marketplace, empowering your business to overcome industry challenges quickly and effectively, and enabling you to realise your potential and achieve your vision.

From strategic overviews of your business’s competitive environment, through to specific competitor profiles, our customised Competitive Intelligence Research is designed to meet your unique needs.

For more information, go to www.insightsurvey.co.za.



