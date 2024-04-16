Moonsport unveils new rebrand: Connecting people through sport

Moonsport, known for its presence in the sports content and entertainment landscape with a major focus on fan engagement proudly announces the launch of its new rebrand.

At the core of Moonsport's rebrand lies the purpose of connecting people through the power of sport, with a vision to live in a world where everyone has an unforgettable sporting memory.

Sticking to its core focus of sports and its fans, Moonsport's offering has evolved significantly since 2017. The business is excited to introduce a powerful and unique offering of strategy, video production, content creation, sports presentation, and broadcasting.

In Moonsport's short history, it has won the Young Agency of The Year award in 2017, and most recently a Bronze award at MMA Global Smarties South Africa in the Artificial Intelligence Category for its MTN x Springboks 2023 fan engagement campaign.

Positioned as an integrated sports agency Moonsport is eager to expand its impact across markets. Trent Key (managing director) and Simon Key (head of content) remain committed to the company's founding focus, using sport to make an impact on the world around us. The values upon which Moonsport is built - a bold mindset, attention to detail, and being people's people are not just buzzwords for the brothers; they are the guiding principles that drive every aspect of the business.

"The rebrand opportunity allows us to reintroduce ourselves as a unified organisation with an integrated offering. We are very excited to take a refined collection of sports services to market," says Trent Key. “The opportunity to build a suite of core delivery teams within an integrated environment has been rewarding. We are incredibly grateful for the clients that have allowed us to make magic together. We continue to proudly work with our founding clients, SA Rugby, and Red Bull - seven years later. This enduring partnership in the sports industry highlights our commitment to delivering excellence and long-term collaboration."

A unique aspect of Moonsport is its large diverse client base due to its integrated offering, working with rights holders, brands, agencies and broadcasters locally and abroad.

“It's been a privilege to see the type of opportunities that have taken Moonsport to 12 different countries in the last ten months. The thought of the future is exciting and knowing we have a team of 37 sports-mad professionals chasing the dream of epic work, one project at a time makes me believe some of our best work is yet to come,” says Simon Key.

From digital fan engagement campaigns, documentaries, commercials, and roaring stadiums, Moonsport's footprint extends across diverse markets. Highlight projects include AW80 - a documentary that covers Mark Beaumont’s record-breaking cycle around the world in 80 Days, engaging audiences with immersive experiences that blend sport and entertainment from the HSBC Cape Town Sevens to managing sports presentations for Springbok Test Matches. Not forgetting two successful seasons of curating and executing the entertainment factor behind South Africa's SA20 cricket league, and producing Africa's first fully remote rugby broadcast across four African countries, executing Match In Africa which boasted the largest tennis crowd in the world hosted at DHL stadium as well helping Red Bull global execute Red Bull Kumite the largest esports tournament in Africa with record-breaking numbers.

A subsidiary of Moonsport is Helium, a company dedicated to remote broadcast workflows. Three years young it continues to bring the latest developments in broadcast to market. Partnering with SuperSport to elevate the coverage of their running events for the second season and producing the Swiss Epic cycle race by sending camera feeds from Switzerland to their remote studio in Cape Town where the program is mixed, commentary added, and distributed worldwide.

With a diverse portfolio of clients including SA Rugby, Tie Break Tens, Betway SA20, MTN, SuperSport, World Rugby, Red Bull, Rugby Pass, Sanlam, and many more, Moonsport continues to connect people through the universal language of sport.

Starting on 4 June 2024, the new rebrand will be rolled out across all Moonsport platforms, including its website, social media channels, and Cape Town Headquarters.

About us

Connecting People Through Sport. We work with brands and rights holders to create and capture sport's greatest moments and we want to change the way in which sport is experienced so that we live in a world where everyone has an unforgettable sporting memory.

Service offering: Strategy, content creation, video production, sports presentation and broadcasting.

For more information about Moonsport and its exciting new rebrand, please visit moonsport.tv