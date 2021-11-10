Cheslin Kolbe launches foundation aimed at community outreach

Cheslin and Layla Kolbe have officially announced the launch of the ‘Cheslin Kolbe Foundation’ as they aim to continue expanding their outreach and support in local communities across South Africa.

The Springboks secured another historic Rugby World Cup title last October, with their journey to glory once again uniting South Africa behind a common cause, with the subsequent trophy tour across the country also serving as a stark reminder about the power of sport as fans from all walks of life came out in their thousands to show their support for the team.

There has never been a better time to continue making a positive impact in the lives of all South Africans and it’s with this in mind that the Kolbe’s are proud to announce the launch of a foundation that is so close to their hearts.

The vision for the foundation was aptly summed up by Cheslin, who recently spent time in his hometown of Cape Town.

“The idea of forming a foundation took shape several years ago when I was visiting my parents in Kraaifontein and we had stopped in front of the house. I saw a young boy, barefoot, playing with an old rugby ball, using sand as a kicking tee and the gate of the driveway as rugby poles. I said to Layla, ‘That was exactly what I used to do as a kid’. I was literally having a flashback and seeing myself in that moment. It planted the seed about one day launching a foundation where we could play our part in giving back to our communities and to be able to provide resources such as boots and rugby balls to young aspiring sports stars.

“It’s so important for us to now use our platform and the resources around us to go out and give back and make a difference in other people’s lives. We were in a very different position once upon a time and it is up to us to make the most of the opportunity we have now to inspire, uplift and make a positive change in our communities.”

Layla also spoke about how much this means to them: “We both come from tough upbringings and our own hardships and we feel compelled that we are now in a position where we have a platform to give back and help as much as we are able. We are so excited to see this dream of launching a foundation come to life and being led by what God has placed on our hearts.”

The foundation has been launched with the support of Investec Strategic Philanthropy in setting up the Public Benefit Organisation for the Kolbes, with the banking and wealth management group having recently extended its partnership with Cheslin.

Cheslin’s partnership with Investec, as well as the launch of the foundation, has also been facilitated by Roc Nation Sports International, the world-renowned agency that represents the rugby star.

The foundation has been established with the intent to have a positive impact on underserved communities, including but not limited to Kraaifontein and surrounding areas where Cheslin grew up. The foundation also partnered with Moonsport, an integrated sports agency - in developing the new logo and brand positioning for the Cheslin Kolbe Foundation.

The logo design, which plays on Cheslin’s initials, aims to serve as a recognisable and inspiring symbol for the Foundation’s purpose to empower and inspire while offering unique mentorship, holistic development programs, and unwavering support, ensuring that every child has the opportunity to overcome their challenges and realise their fullest potential.

As part of the foundation’s vision, the following areas will be focused on:

Sports resources and development



School visits and upliftment



Gang violence awareness



Combating gender based violence



Uplifting underprivileged communities



Food security

