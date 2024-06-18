Industries

ESG & Sustainability Company news South Africa

    Richfield Newtown hosts first Robotics and Environmental Sustainability Youth Month Commemoration Event

    Issued by Richfield Graduate Institute of Technology
    2 Jul 2024
    2 Jul 2024
    Richfield Newtown was honoured to host the inaugural Robotics and Environmental Sustainability Youth Month Commemoration Event, organised by the Department of Social Development. This groundbreaking event was supported by various external stakeholders, including the provincial government and other key players from both the public and private sectors.
    Richfield Newtown hosts first Robotics and Environmental Sustainability Youth Month Commemoration Event

    The event marked a significant milestone in promoting the use of robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) to foster meaningful impacts and drive environmental sustainability. Richfield Newtown is proud to be at the forefront of this vital initiative, contributing to the much-needed change for the youth of South Africa.

    "We are thrilled to have hosted such an important event," said Sagi Murali, Campus Head at Richfield Newtown. "Our focus on leveraging robotics and AI tools aims to equip the youth with the skills and knowledge necessary for a sustainable future. The support from our stakeholders has been instrumental in making this event a success."

    The Robotics and Environmental Sustainability Youth Month Commemoration Event brought together diverse participants, highlighting the collaborative efforts required to address environmental challenges and promote technological innovation. The event underscored the potential of AI in driving sustainable development and empowering the next generation of South African leaders.

    Richfield Newtown looks forward to continuing its collaboration with stakeholders to further advance the cause of environmental sustainability and youth empowerment.

    Read more: robotics, environmental sustainability, Department of Social Development, Youth Month, artificial intelligence
    Richfield Graduate Institute of Technology
    Richfield Graduate Institute of Technology, commenced operations in 1998 as a Computer Training Centre. Today it is one of the largest accredited Private Education providers in South Africa.

