Richfield Newtown hosts first Robotics and Environmental Sustainability Youth Month Commemoration Event

Richfield Newtown was honoured to host the inaugural Robotics and Environmental Sustainability Youth Month Commemoration Event, organised by the Department of Social Development. This groundbreaking event was supported by various external stakeholders, including the provincial government and other key players from both the public and private sectors.

The event marked a significant milestone in promoting the use of robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) to foster meaningful impacts and drive environmental sustainability. Richfield Newtown is proud to be at the forefront of this vital initiative, contributing to the much-needed change for the youth of South Africa.

"We are thrilled to have hosted such an important event," said Sagi Murali, Campus Head at Richfield Newtown. "Our focus on leveraging robotics and AI tools aims to equip the youth with the skills and knowledge necessary for a sustainable future. The support from our stakeholders has been instrumental in making this event a success."

The Robotics and Environmental Sustainability Youth Month Commemoration Event brought together diverse participants, highlighting the collaborative efforts required to address environmental challenges and promote technological innovation. The event underscored the potential of AI in driving sustainable development and empowering the next generation of South African leaders.

Richfield Newtown looks forward to continuing its collaboration with stakeholders to further advance the cause of environmental sustainability and youth empowerment.



