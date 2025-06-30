YouthMonth: Every child has the right to dignity and protection - Lara Horne, Herold Gie Attorneys

Lara Horne has always been someone who values structure, routine, and clear expectations: “Rules were never something I felt confined by – instead, I saw them as a way to bring fairness and order into the world around me. From a young age, I found structure comforting, and I naturally gravitated toward situations where I could step in and help others find clarity or resolve conflict.”

Lara Horne, candidate attorney at Herold Gie

And so, it’s not surprising that Horne found herself on the track for a legal career, although she admits there wasn’t a single, defining moment when she realised she wanted to pursue law: “It was more of a quiet unfolding – a series of small, consistent realisations that helping people through reason and logic that felt natural to me. In a way, I didn’t choose the law. The law chose me.

“That desire to help people was always present, whether it was standing up for a friend, offering advice, or trying to mediate disagreements at home. My family loves to remind me that I often ‘argued like a lawyer’ whenever I disagreed with them.

“At the time, I didn't think much of it – I just wanted to be heard and to make my case. Looking back, I think those moments were the earliest signs that I was meant for this path,” Horne says.

Now, armed with a BA Law and LLB from Stellenbosch University and working as a candidate attorney at Herold Gie, she professes to “living my dream: using my passion for order and advocacy to make a meaningful difference in other’s lives”.

Here, we chat to Horne more about the celebration and protection of youth...

What is the significance of Youth Day to you, as a young attorney?

Celebrating YOUTH – who we are, where we come from and where we are going. We are the hope for a better future for this country. Our voices, our actions, and our choices have the power to shape a more just and empowered South Africa.

What do you feel is the most important piece of legislation impacting youth that has been passed in the last 40 years?

Without a doubt the Children’s Act 38 of 2005. This Act represents a fundamental shift in how South Africa views and protects its children – not merely as dependents, but as individuals with their own rights, voices, and dignity.

This piece of legislation introduces concepts of care and protection of children and parental rights and responsibilities. It promotes the preservation and strengthening of families.

The Children’s Act recognises the importance of children and the role they play in society, and it also recognises the fact that there are parents in the society that are unfit to care for their children.

This piece of legislation provides a very good legislative backdrop for youth development. It is more than just a law – it is a statement of intent. It says that South Africa values its youth and is committed to creating a society where every child can grow, be protected, and reach their full potential.

What is one of the liberties you are grateful for today that weren't available to - or were hard-won by - earlier generations?

Flexibility and adaptability. We are in the fortunate position to be the generation known for adaptability given Covid-19. This led to flexibility, especially in workplaces. Employers are much more open to flexible arrangements as long as you get the job done.

Why is it so important for the youth of today to get involved in societal change?

We must be the change we want to see in the world. Who is going to change the society if we do not do it? Our generation is a group of very powerful people that are very outspoken. If we pull together all our forces, think about the massive difference we can make.

Our strengths combined will make us unstoppable. One day we will leave our legacy behind, and it would be great to do leave something behind that we can be proud of.

The Department of Justice recently announced it would be seeking to publicise the National Register for Sex Offenders. What do you think of this move in terms of child protection?

This can potentially be a positive step towards child protection by making information about sexual offenders readily available. This will, however, require great administrative efforts to ensure that this list is kept updated and user-friendly.

However, I personally think that the practicalities around this would not be easy. For example, one will not google someone to see if they are on the sex offender list before you go out on a coffee date with someone. You would also need to overcome the obstacle of invasion of privacy.

Be that as it may, the initiative is great, and I hope the awareness thereof will be spread wide so that it may lead to transparency and vigilance.

Older generations often comment that the youth today "have it easy", but it's not necessarily true. What are some of the challenges youth are currently experiencing that other generations might not understand?

How to navigate yourself in a world where the social media pressure is so high. Nowadays, one cannot operate without being technologically advanced and without having some sort of social media presence (I mean you can survive, but you will be so easily pushed to the side, especially at a very young age).

My biggest concern about raising a child one day (if I am privileged enough), is to teach them from a young age to have balance and that social media and technology is not a replacement for playing outside and developing good relationship skills.

Share one piece of advice given to you by an elder...

You will reap what you sow i.e. what you put in; you will get out.