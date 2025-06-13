YouthMonth: 'Change happens when young people believe their voices matter' - Anelisa Zungu

Anelisa Zungu, candidate attorney at Herold Gie Attorneys

"My decision to pursue law was shaped by my upbringing in KwaZulu-Natal and the influence of my parents, who have both been school principals since before I was born," says the 25-year-old Zungu, who earned her Bachelor of Social Science at the University of Cape Town in 2020. She stayed on at UCT to complete her LLB in 2023.

"From a young age, I was exposed to the realities faced by vulnerable communities where their schools were based, particularly in the townships of Chesterville and KwaMakhutha, which left a lasting impression on me and sparked a deep interest in making a meaningful impact through law," Zungu continues.

"I was deeply drawn to public law, with a strong interest in equality and the Constitution. This was reflected in some of the courses I pursued during my first degree, such as Sociology, Psychology, and Social Work.

"However, during lockdown in 2020, I started a YouTube channel that grew rapidly within its first year. Through that experience, I began working with brands regularly, which exposed me to the practical implications of contracts, intellectual property, and the commercial landscape more broadly. That shift in perspective is what sparked my growing fascination with Commercial Law particularly," she explains.

As a self-styled 'corporate girlie', Zungu still regularly posts to her YouTube channel, which has garnered over 25,000 subscribers to date.

Below we delve further into youth liberties, legislation and the importance of child protection, as well as what Youth Day means to her...

What is the significance of Youth Day to you, as a young attorney?

Youth Day honours the 1976 Soweto Uprising, in which school children were killed for opposing the apartheid government’s Afrikaans-taught curriculum, which was intended to restrict their potential. As a young black woman working in a field that was never meant for people like me, Youth Day holds significance for me for a number of interrelated reasons that are based in identity, history, and purpose.

Historically, the legal profession has been an environment that reinforces exclusion. Thus, as a young black candidate attorney, Youth Day reminds me that my access to education and the legal profession was a hard-won victory built on the sacrifices of young people who demanded change.

Youth Day reminds me to use the law, and the opportunities I have worked hard for not just as a career, but as a tool for transformation. Youth Day allows me to reflect on the strides made, the barriers that remain, and the responsibility we have as privileged and educated members of the youth, to open doors for others coming after us.

What do you feel is the most important piece of legislation impacting youth that has been passed in the last 40 years?

I feel that the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa is the most significant piece of legislation that has been passed in the past 40 years that impacts the youth.

The Constitution forms the bedrock of all rights and protections for the youth in post-apartheid South Africa. The Constitution guarantees equal rights and protections under the law for all young people, irrespective of gender or race, and dismantled the apartheid legal system.

The Child Justice Act of 2008 and the Children’s Act of 2005 are two examples of youth-focused laws that have been developed as a result of the Constitution. The National Youth Policy (2020 – 2030), derived from our rights as enshrined in the Constitution, also suggests a number of policy imperatives and key strategy areas to support youth development in the wake of Covid-19.

What is one of the liberties you are grateful for today that weren't available to - or were hard-won by - earlier generations?

One of the liberties I am grateful for today is our freedom of expression and freedom of protest (which I believe go hand-in-hand). Freedom of expression and protest has empowered us as the youth to fight for what matters.

Earlier generations risked arrest, torture or death for speaking out against injustice. Social movements like #FeesMustFall and #AmINext were started to influence national conversations, for which earlier generations would have been severely punished, or even murdered for, in the past. While these freedoms are still unevenly experienced in current times and are still subject to suppression, they exist – and that alone is a radical difference from what our parents and grandparents experienced.

Why is it so important for the youth of today to get involved in societal change?

It is important for us to remember that the impetus does not, and maybe should not, lie with anyone else aside from us to shape society. Thus, it is crucial for the youth of today to get involved in societal change because we currently have the most opportunity to do so.

If we think back to the 1976 Soweto Uprising, it was the youth who refused to accept the status quo. The victims of the Uprising could have left it to their parents to fend for them but instead, took the brave decision to do so themselves.

In 2015, the #FeesMustFall movement reshaped national policy. Change happens when young people believe their voices matter. The moment we begin to believe that justice, opportunities and success will be freely handed to us is the moment we risk losing it. Complacency is a silent threat to progress. It is only through continued courage, resilience, and active engagement that the youth can honour the sacrifices of the past and shape a more just and equitable future for those that will follow in our footsteps.

The Department of Justice recently announced it would be seeking to publicise the National Register for Sex Offenders. What do you think of this move in terms of child protection?

Considering the high rates of child abuse and violence in our country, I think the publicising of the National Register for Sex Offenders (NRSO) is a massive step forward for child protection.

The NPA’s decision to drop the #JusticeforCwecwe rape case is an example of how the legal system continues to fail children. In April 2025, a 7-year-old girl named Cwecwe became one of the most widely shared rape victims. The public rallied behind the little girl’s mother, leading to weeks of protests, petitions and media coverage.

It is alarming that while Cwecwe’s school caretaker and driver reportedly agreed to provide necessary samples to assist in the investigation, the school principal allegedly refused to cooperate, despite allegations of having sexually abused children before. Such reluctance is profoundly concerning when the safety of vulnerable children is at stake. Despite this, the NPA cited that there was insufficient evidence for a successful prosecution.

In May 2025, the body of an 11-year-old boy was discovered naked and covered in numerous bruises on the staircase of the complex where his family lived in Fleurhof, Johannesburg. His family rushed him to the hospital, but he was declared deceased upon arrival. Once more, in May 2025, a man in Lenasia South was accused of raping his 3-year-old daughter, but he was released two days after his arrest and left the area. These devastating occurrences make me think about how many children must be violated or murdered before child abuse is declared a national disaster.

Making the NRSO public can shift some power back into the hands of families and communities, enabling them to take proactive measures to protect children when they are aware of potential threats. The publicising of the NRSO will help organisations like churches, schools, and youth groups screen individuals more thoroughly, making places safer for children.

Additionally, people may be discouraged from committing these crimes in the future by the possibility of being publicly listed.

Older generations often comment that the youth today "have it easy", but it's not necessarily true. What are some of the challenges youth are currently experiencing that other generations might not understand?

The pressure of the digital age is the first thing that comes to mind. Social media is a constant source of comparison, pressure, and misinformation. The link between the pressure of the digital age and young people facing rising levels of anxiety, depression and burnout cannot be denied, where mental health remains underfunded and stigmatised.

Moreover, due to economic instability, unemployment rates and exclusion remain at an all-time high. The quote, “We were told education is the key, but no one told us the door was locked” comes to mind. So many youth go to university to better their lives, only to face joblessness or are unemployable in the formal economy.

Youth often find themselves stuck between dependence and independence because while most of us are “of age” to start families, move out, or build wealth, the economic state of our country does not allow. Other generations find it difficult to understand this because they did not have to navigate a world that was uncertain in this way.

Share one piece of advice given to you by an elder...

There is an isiZulu saying that my grandmother instilled in me from a young age, and it goes “indlela ibuzwa kwabaphambili”, which translates to “the best people to ask or learn from are the ones who have travelled the journey before you”.

Thus, as I continue with my articles and get the opportunity to meet so many incredible minds in the legal profession, being open to learning and absorbing different teachings and skills like a sponge is so important, especially in this career.

I am only here because so many people came before me and made it possible, so the least I can do is stay curious, keep learning, and make the most of the opportunities they helped create.