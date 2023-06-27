YouthMonth: Mandla Ngidi lives to inspire younger generations

Now, equipped with an LLB from the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Ngidi is ready to make his mark, starting as a candidate attorney with Adams and Adams. Here, Ngidi chats to Bizcommunity as part of our Youth Month feature about what being a lawyer means to him and the role of young attorneys in society today.
The law governs the world and our day-to-day interactions. I wanted to understand how the law fits into all the aspects of life, including business and economy, hence I decided to get into law.
Youth Day means young attorneys must be the light and the beacon of hope. We must, as young attorneys, live to inspire those who are coming after us. We have a society to build which is a shared responsibility; building that society in essence requires a full commitment from all of us. We must contribute to the well-being, career and professional development and assist those who come after us with all the resources to improve their lives.
Right to education and freedom of expression.
The earlier generation shed blood and lost lives for the youth of today to have access to opportunities like education. We are living in a country that is thriving to equality, and that is one of profound liberties we have today and that I am grateful for.
The youth of today is struggling with employment opportunities. Youth is educated, but it seems there is no proper employment system or mechanism that will absorb the educated youth. This struggle is now seen as the biggest contributor to mental issues like depression, anxiety, stress etc.
You must climb on the shoulders of those who are successful, follow them, look at what they do. That will push you to greater heights and to succeed as them.