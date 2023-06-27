YouthMonth: Mandla Ngidi lives to inspire younger generations

Mandla Ngidi has always wanted to be a lawyer: "Law profession has always been at the centre of my heart. Of course, when I was still young, in primary school to be particular, I was just in love with the idea of being a lawyer but not actually knowing what it meant. As I grew older, attending high school, I realised that is where my passion lies."

Mandla Ngidi, candidate attorney at Adams and Adams

Now, equipped with an LLB from the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Ngidi is ready to make his mark, starting as a candidate attorney with Adams and Adams. Here, Ngidi chats to Bizcommunity as part of our Youth Month feature about what being a lawyer means to him and the role of young attorneys in society today.

Tell us a bit about why you decided to get into law?

The law governs the world and our day-to-day interactions. I wanted to understand how the law fits into all the aspects of life, including business and economy, hence I decided to get into law.

What is the significance of Youth Day to you, as a young attorney?

Youth Day means young attorneys must be the light and the beacon of hope. We must, as young attorneys, live to inspire those who are coming after us. We have a society to build which is a shared responsibility; building that society in essence requires a full commitment from all of us. We must contribute to the well-being, career and professional development and assist those who come after us with all the resources to improve their lives.

What do you feel is the most important right young people have today?

Right to education and freedom of expression.

What is one of the liberties you are grateful for today that weren't available to, or were hard-won by earlier generations?

The earlier generation shed blood and lost lives for the youth of today to have access to opportunities like education. We are living in a country that is thriving to equality, and that is one of profound liberties we have today and that I am grateful for.

Older generations often comment that the youth today "have it easy", but it's not necessarily true. What are some of the challenges youth are currently experiencing that other generations may not understand?

The youth of today is struggling with employment opportunities. Youth is educated, but it seems there is no proper employment system or mechanism that will absorb the educated youth. This struggle is now seen as the biggest contributor to mental issues like depression, anxiety, stress etc.

Share one piece of advice given to you by an elder...

You must climb on the shoulders of those who are successful, follow them, look at what they do. That will push you to greater heights and to succeed as them.