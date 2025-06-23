YouthMonth: Education has the power to break cycles and unlock futures - Florence Mokhalabone

There’s a saying that goes “the stars shine brightest when the night is darkest” - and Florence Mokhalabone, assistant principal at Spark Riversands, is one of those stars.

Growing up in Mountain View, a squatter camp in Grasmere, Johannesburg, Mokhalabone could easily have become lost in the place where she says “survival often came before schooling… where opportunity was scarce and dreams were often deferred.”

However, she quickly realised that “education was more than a routine — it was a lifeline. It was the one thing that had the power to break cycles, to heal, and to unlock futures.” And that is exactly what Mokhalabone set out to do - break the cycle of impoverishment and help others unlock a better future through her love of education and teaching.

“I did not simply choose education — education chose me,” she states.

Despite various challenges, and the fact English was the last of the 10 languages she learned to speak, Mokhalabone says she excelled academically and matriculated in 2013.

Wholly dedicated to understanding childhood development, Mokhalabone earned her Bachelor of Education (BEd) in the Foundation Phase from the University of Johannesburg, followed by her BEd Honours in Childhood Education. She is currently pursuing a Masters Degree in Education, with a focus on the transformative power of early learning.

“During my Honours year, I was appointed as a senior tutor at the university, mentoring pre-service teachers and refining my own instructional voice.

“Upon completing my [Honours], I transitioned directly into classroom teaching. It was here where I encountered scholars from diverse backgrounds, that I saw education come alive. My work expanded into the educational technology space, where I collaborated on innovative approaches to improve access and engagement, particularly for underserved communities.”

Mokhalabone joined Spark Schools as an isiZulu First Additional Language teacher in 2021, where her commitment to teaching and strong leadership abilities were soon recognised, earning her the assistant principal position at Spark Riversands in 2024.

“In this role, I lead scholar achievement and instructional excellence, working with teachers, families, and scholars to create an environment where every child is seen, supported, and empowered.

“My journey has always been about unlocking potential, first my own, and now that of others. I teach because I know what it feels like to need someone who believes in your future. I lead because I believe that every child, regardless of where they are born, deserves access to world-class education,” Mokhalabone explains.

“Education transformed my life. Now, I devote my life to transforming education for the children who are still waiting for their chance to dream boldly and rise beyond their circumstances.”

Here we chat to Mokhalabone further about the meaning of Youth Day and how we can teach equality while honouring diversity. She also discusses the challenges facing teachers today, and what needs to be done to ensure the legacy of quality education continues for generations to come…

With education at the very core of Youth Day – what does its commemoration mean to you?

Youth Day is a powerful reminder of the courage and sacrifice of the young people of 1976 who fought for equal education in South Africa. For me, it’s both a commemoration and a call to action. It challenges us to ask whether we are truly delivering on their vision of equitable and empowering education.

As someone who grew up in a marginalised community, I carry this legacy with deep responsibility. Every day I walk into a classroom or coaching session, I do so with the awareness that education remains the most powerful tool we have to shape future.

Youth Day fuels my commitment to building inclusive, high-quality learning environments where every child—regardless of their background—can thrive and dream without limits.

What are some of the challenges facing young teachers today and how should we look to overcome them?

Young teachers today face a unique mix of challenges: high workloads, limited resources, and a lack of mentorship and professional development, particularly in underserved areas. Many are passionate but feel unsupported, which can lead to burnout or early exit from the profession.

To overcome this, we need to invest in structured mentorship programmes, build professional learning communities, and ensure that leadership roles are accessible to young educators. Schools must create environments where innovation is encouraged, and where teacher wellness is prioritised.

I’ve had the privilege of serving in various leadership roles—such as spirit champion and wellness committee member—because I believe teacher support is key to retention and impact.

Teacher shortages have been on the rise for years, with statistics showing fewer and fewer people are choosing to become educators. What are the systemic issues here and how do we encourage more young people to get into education as a career path?

There are systemic challenges driving teacher shortages: low salaries, limited growth in opportunities, and the undervaluing of the profession in society. Many young people don’t see teaching as a sustainable or prestigious career, despite its deep societal importance.

To change this, we must reframe the narrative around teaching, not just as a job, but as a leadership role and nation-building mission. Incentivising study bursaries, ensuring clear career pathways, and showcasing success stories from educators making real impact (especially from underrepresented communities) can go a long way. I was recently selected as a Lead Multiplier for the 2025 Teachers CAN programme because I believe in actively mentoring others into the profession and amplifying the work of educators who are driving change.

In a world where we seek to teach equality while celebrating diversity, how do we impart this with our children?

Children learn best through what they see, hear, and experience. To teach equality while celebrating diversity, we must first model it—through inclusive teaching practices, diverse representation in materials, and language that affirms all identities. As the Conversational Second Additional Language Subject Lead for SeTswana, I champion multilingual education because language is a key part of cultural identity and inclusion.

We must intentionally create classrooms that value different perspectives and foster empathy. Activities that explore cultural traditions, community storytelling, and critical discussions about fairness help children build respect and understanding. When scholars feel seen and heard, they learn to extend that same recognition to others.

What other life lessons should we be teaching or impressing upon on our children more?

As adults, whether parents, teachers, caregivers, or mentors, we share a collective responsibility to prepare children not only for exams but for life.

In a world that is constantly evolving, academic knowledge alone is not enough. Children need to grow into emotionally intelligent, compassionate, and purpose-driven individuals. That begins with the life lessons we consistently teach and model.

We must intentionally instil values like service, persistence, achievement, responsibility, kindness, and equity.

Service helps children understand that they have the power to uplift others and make a meaningful difference in their communities.

Persistence teaches them to navigate failure with courage and to keep going even when things are hard. Achievement should be seen as the process of setting personal goals and working diligently towards them, not just a number or a grade.

Responsibility fosters a sense of accountability for actions, decisions, and learning. Kindness cultivates empathy and teaches children to lead with love and respect. Equity reminds us that fairness means meeting each child where they are and giving them what they need to succeed.

Beyond values, we should equip children with social and emotional tools that help them thrive in the real world. This includes teaching them how to name and manage their emotions, resolve conflict peacefully, work collaboratively, and communicate with respect. These lessons can happen in structured programmes, but they are just as powerful during everyday interactions such as on the playground, at the dinner table, or during a classroom discussion.

Children should also learn that their worth is not defined by academic performance alone. They need to understand that mistakes are part of growth, and that true success includes resilience, emotional intelligence, empathy, and a deep sense of purpose.

This is exactly what the Spark Schools model has mastered. It is an educational approach that integrates rigorous academics with values-based character development and social-emotional learning. As someone who has witnessed this model in action, I truly believe that the South African education system could benefit immensely by adopting and embedding these principles into schools across the country.

If we want to raise future leaders who are not only skilled but also self-aware, kind, and socially conscious, we must be intentional about what and how we teach. These life lessons are not optional extras. They are the foundation of a better, more equitable future for all children.