    #YouthMonth: Avian Bell wants to make healthcare inclusive, impactful across Africa

    Quantumed's CEO Avian Bell was recently named one of Forbes Africa's 30 under 30. With a focus on sexual healthcare, personal wellness and safety education, the young CEO is determined to make healthcare more inclusive and impactful across the continent.
    Maroefah SmithBy Maroefah Smith
    17 Jun 2025
    Image supplied. Man on a mission: Avian Bell
    Image supplied. Man on a mission: Avian Bell

    Following the 2025 Youth Day commemoration, he talks about overcoming obstacles, his impact on future generations and what young people of today can learn from the youth of 1976.

    You were recently featured in Forbes Africa's 30 under 30 list. Firstly, congratulations! Secondly, how does it feel to be recognised for your efforts?

    Thank you – it's been an incredibly humbling experience and an honour. This recognition isn't just about me; it's a spotlight on the work we're doing at Quantumed to make healthcare more accessible and impactful. It validates the risks we’ve taken and the purpose driving our mission.

    What makes you stand out from other young people in the public healthcare sector?

    I focus on scalable, practical solutions. At Quantumed, we bridge the gap between innovation and accessibility – bringing essential health tools into communities that need them most, without losing sight of sustainability, impact and relationship-oriented service.

    What sort of challenges, if any, are there for young people in the public healthcare sector? How have you overcome them?

    Funding, being underestimated because of age and regulatory red tape are probably the biggest common hurdles we collectively share. I’ve overcome them by staying persistent, building a strong loyal support network and letting results speak louder than age. Admittedly, the regulatory red tape is still a thorn in my side, but we will get there.

    What kind of impact do you hope to leave for future generations in the industry?

    I hope to leave a blueprint – a path that shows young Africans they can lead, innovate and succeed in healthcare without compromising ethics or vision. If I’ve helped open that door and even lead the way, I’ve done my part.

    How can the industry help to alleviate the growing unemployment rate?

    Public healthcare is full of opportunity. By supporting local manufacturing, health education, small enterprise development and reducing the red tape will definitely help generate jobs while improving public health outcomes, it’s a win-win.

    Finally, what can the youth of 2025 learn from the youth of 1976?

    Don’t be afraid. They taught us that courage has no age, courage creates new pathways and courage writes the future. Their fight gave us the freedom to build and has allowed us to pave a way where we can all work together. Now, it’s our turn to lead with purpose and create the future they dreamed of, and I have no doubt that the youth of today is the youth that is making this happen.

    Read more: public health, Forbes Africa, Youth Day
    About Maroefah Smith

    After studying media and writing at the University of Cape Town, Maroefah dived head-first into publishing. Going on to write more than 50 pieces in digital (Bizcommunity) and print media (Seventeen Magazine). While her primary interests are beauty and fashion, she is incredibly adaptable and can take on any topic - from AI to zoology.
