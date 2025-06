Forbes Africa named Quantumed CEO Avian Bell in its 2025 30 Under 30 list. Included in the healthcare category, Bell was recognised for his community upliftment and public health education efforts in the South African personal healthcare industry.

Quantumed promotes sexual healthcare, personal wellness and safety education, targeted towards underserved and previously marginalised communities. The company’s outreach programmes and accessible healthcare solutions have empowered South Africans with the knowledge and tools to take control of their health.

"This recognition is not just a personal milestone but a testament to the incredible work our team is doing to make healthcare more inclusive and impactful across the continent, says Bell."

We believe that education is the first step toward empowerment, and we’re committed to continuing our mission of transforming lives through knowledge and genuine care in the personal healthcare space.

The Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 list honours young leaders who are shaping the future of the continent through innovation, resilience, and social impact. Bell joins a distinguished group of changemakers who are redefining what it means to lead in Africa today.

Bell’s announcement as Forbes Africa’s 30 Under 30 honouree in the healthcare space comes at the onset of Youth Month in South Africa, illustrating the immense potential young leaders have to create a more inclusive and equitable personal healthcare sector.