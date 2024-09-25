Connecting people through sport: A Moonsport story

At Moonsport, we believe that sport is more than just a game – it's a powerful force that connects people from all walks of life. Our team's passion for sports is the driving force behind our work, and each member has their own unique story of how sport has shaped their lives and brought them closer to others. Here's a glimpse into our team members' personal connections with sport and how they envision its potential to unite communities.

Kristin Brown: Embracing diversity on the field

Brown’s love for softball isn't just about the game but the joy of playing with a diverse group of people. "My favourite sport to play is softball purely because it's a moment of coming to a field with so many different diverse players in a team setting and enjoying ourselves," she shares. For Brown, the thrill of the game lies in its unpredictability, which is why she loves watching baseball. "Things in a baseball game can change rapidly, so the game is always unpredictable and exciting."

When asked what she enjoys most about sports, Brown highlights its unifying power: "Sport has the unique ability to bring together diverse people." She sees this as an opportunity for Moonsport to positively impact communities by providing sports equipment and sponsorships to local schools, helping young athletes connect through shared experiences on the field.

Chené Caine: From childhood memories to lifelong bonds

Caine's earliest memories of sports are deeply rooted in family traditions. "My earliest memories are of me playing next to some or other sports field, while my parents were cheering on one of my brothers on a Saturday morning," she recalls. These moments of support and camaraderie have left a lasting impact on Caine, shaping her into who she is today.

Sport has also played a significant role in Caine's social connections. Her experience running the Taipei Marathon in 2009, stands out as a moment when the universal language of sport transcended borders. "I connected with people from all over the world, who barely spoke English but all had the same goal," she says. Fifteen years later, she still keeps in touch with some of the friends she made that day, a testament to sport's power to forge lasting relationships.

Sipumelele Mnikina: Sport as a reflection of life's journey

For Mnikina, sport has always been a mirror of life's ups and downs. His earliest memory of connecting with sport dates back to the 1999 Cricket World Cup, a time when South Africa's journey of democracy was closely tied to its sports achievements. "Sports are the closest thing that mirrors the ups and downs we all experience in life," he reflects.

Inclusivity in sport, Mnikina believes, is key to strengthening social bonds. He points to the last two Rugby World Cup victories as examples of how national teams can represent and unite society as a whole. "The more access both women and children from previously disadvantaged backgrounds gain, the more everyone is exposed to each other, breaking down barriers and increasing understanding," he explains. For Mnikina, inclusivity in sport not only benefits individuals but also strengthens the fabric of society.

Jared Epstein: The universal language of sport

Jared Epstein's love for sport began during childhood and has slowly evolved. Though injuries have limited his ability to play, he still finds joy in watching a wide range of sports, from soccer to the Olympics. "What sport do I play now? Unfortunately, due to multiple injuries, my sport playing is limited to Fifa on PlayStation, Padel, and the occasional round of golf," he shares.

Epstein believes in the universal language of sport and its power to unite communities. "Sport doesn’t discriminate on race, religion, gender, or even language," he says, echoing Nelson Mandela's famous words. At Moonsport, Epstein feels privileged to be part of an environment that not only acknowledges this power but actively works to harness it for positive change.

Connecting through sport: Fostering unity and inclusivity

As we continue to connect people through sport, Moonsport remains dedicated to initiatives that foster unity and collaboration. At Moonsport, we don't just see sport as a pastime; we see it as a powerful tool for building connections, encouraging inclusivity, and inspiring hope. Our team members' stories remind us that sport has the unique ability to bring people together, no matter where they come from or what language they speak. And that is something worth celebrating every day.



