Moonsport and Bad Weather Productions join forces to revolutionise the sports and entertainment industry

Moonsport makes a strategic minority acquisition in Bad Weather Productions to strengthen their unified aim towards becoming creative leaders in the sports and entertainment industry. This reflects their shared vision and by collaborating on a number projects, over the past few years, has demonstrated powerful strength and synergy that the decision and path to join forces. This creates a powerful duo that is able to service the sports and entertainment industry, independently as well as enhance the output of both companies.

Bad Weather Productions, a creative powerhouse known for bridging the gap between creative and technical within the entertainment environment. Moonsport is known for its purpose of connecting people through sport through its integrated services designed to get rights holders and brands closer to their fans. Together, Moonsport and Bad Weather Productions share a strong aim of expanding their global footprint and to enhance each of their portfolios through shared vision and experience. Together, both companies will focus on the commonalities between the sports and entertainment industries and build out a global proposition which focuses on creative execution and lasting memories at the junctures of rights holders, brands and their fans/viewers. Moonsport now has direct access to an expanded range of creative and technical services, enhancing its already dominant sports presentation offering in a more unified and integrated way. Similarly, Bad Weather Productions gains direct access to broader technical production services within the cultural and entertainment space, enabling them to deliver a more cohesive and comprehensive offering.

Moonsport and Bad Weather Productions have a proven partnership, highlighted by projects like Red Bull Kumite, Betway SA20, Red Bull Symphonic, and Red Bull Loadshredding. Their combined strengths deliver world-class entertainment, blending creative innovation with technical expertise. Bad Weather’s work on Corona Sunsets, Rocking The Daisies, and Comic Con complements Moonsport’s global vision in the entertainment market. Moonsport’s diverse offerings include strategy, video production, and broadcasting, with notable projects such as the Around The World in 80 Days documentary, HSBC Cape Town Sevens, Springbok Test Matches and together, they've executed groundbreaking events, including the record-breaking Red Bull Kumite esports tournament.

These past events and projects showcase the combined strengths of both companies in delivering world-class entertainment experiences. "Our partnership with Bad Weather Productions is more than just a collaboration; it’s a natural synergy with shared values that perfectly fits into our vision of becoming a global leader in sports and entertainment. Our combined expertise will enable us to deliver groundbreaking experiences that resonate with audiences worldwide and create some unforgettable memories. Through this collaboration, we believe we can create something truly special together. ” says Trent Key, Moonsport’s Managing Director.

Simon Key head Of content and partner at Moonsport adds: “Off the back of creating some epic work together over the past few years and seeing how we share the same values, I really believe together we can create something really impactful for the sports and entertainment markets independently and collectively as we see these cross over more and more”

“The joining of forces was a natural next step for us, as the value we bring to each other’s businesses is undeniable, and we believe that this partnership solidifies our commitment to facilitating the future. We are extremely excited to take this step towards our unified goal of cementing ourselves as the global creative leaders in the sports and entertainment space,” concludes Andrew Bosman, managing director of Bad Weather Productions.

With several exciting projects on the horizon, both companies will continue to operate from their respective headquarters under their current leadership, while merging resources to offer enhanced solutions when called upon. This strategic alignment paves the way for new opportunities, offering clients an expanded range of services, further solidifying each company's niche, and deepening their collaborative efforts.

About Moonsport:

Connecting people through sport.

We work with brands and rights holders to create and capture sport's greatest moments and we want to change the way in which sport is experienced so that we live in a world where everyone has an unforgettable sporting memory.

Service offering: Strategy, content creation, video production, sports presentation and broadcasting. For more information about Moonsport please visit moonsport.tv

About Bad Weather Productions:

Bad Weather is a creative technology house crafting never-to-forget public, visual and interactive experiences through vision and ambitious technical integration.

Service offering: Concept design, technical integration, content creation, broadcasting, gaming, and technology Innovations. For more information about Bad Weather please visit badweather.co.za



