Africa’s entertainment and media industry: A positive story of resilience and expansion

Over the next five years, increased uptake of internet packages and investment in reliable mobile and fixed infrastructure will drive sector growth in Africa, enabling more consumers to access entertainment and media (E&M) products and services.

Africa Entertainment and Media Outlook 2024–2028 report Source: © 123rf 123rf Africa’s entertainment and media industry expected to outpace global growth in the next five years, driven by internet advertising and streaming services says PwC’s newly launchedreport

This is according to Nana Madikane, PwC Africa Technology, Media and Telecommunications leader and PwC’s newly launched Africa Entertainment and Media Outlook 2024–2028 report.

“As internet access expands, businesses will need to focus on digital transformation, leveraging social media and mobile platforms to engage Africa’s young demographic with personalised, data-driven advertising.

“This digital shift will also boost content production in OTT and music, with an emphasis on localisation and cultural representation to attract both local and global audiences,” says Madikane.

The growing interest from international players underscores Africa’s potential, while the wider adoption of AI tools will enhance content production, delivery and marketing, transforming the global E&M sector and impacting Africa significantly.

Latest trends and insights

This is against a backdrop of global macroeconomic instability.

Despite this the Entertainment & Media (E&M) markets across South Africa, Nigeria and Kenya are showing resilience, as all three leading African markets seeing revenue growth ahead of the global average (3.9% compound annual growth rate through 2028).

This is a key highlight emerging from the report, which, under the theme Resilience and reinvention provides an in-depth look at the drivers and inhibitors of E&M sector growth across the continent, and delves into the latest trends and insights that are set to shape the market over the next five years.

Key market highlights

South Africa South Africa has the most well-established E&M market, compared to Nigeria and Kenya. It will therefore see the slowest growth over the forecast period, at an overall projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% through 2028. Growth is expected across most segments other than print media, with over-the-top (OTT) streaming services and internet advertising expected to see some of the highest growth rates. This will be supported by stable internet connectivity and 5G adoption. Video games and esports remain a segment to watch, promising strong future growth.

Nigeria The West-African country has cemented itself as one of the fastest-growing E&M markets globally, with an 8.6% CAGR.The fastest-growing E&M segments through 2028 in Nigeria will include internet advertising, video games and esports, OTT and music, radio and podcasts. Internet advertising revenue is expected to more than double between 2023 and 2028.

KenyaDespite being the smallest of the three markets in Africa, Kenya’s E&M industry is expected to grow at a 5.2% CAGR for the forecast period. Internet advertising and OTT are expected to lead the way, contributing to the fastest growing internet advertising market in the world at a CAGR of 17.4% through 2028.

Alinah Motaung, PwC Africa Entertainment and Media leader, says: “Over the next five years, E&M revenue is expected to rise ahead of the global average of a 3.9% CAGR in all three markets.

E&M revenue in South Africa is projected to increase from R295.3bn ($16.1bn) to R363.2bn ($19.8bn).

In Nigeria, the market value is projected to grow from $9.0bn in 2023 to $13.6bn in 2028.

In East Africa, revenue is projected to reach $4.8bn in Kenya at the end of the forecast period, up from $3.8bn in 2023.

This tells a positive story—not only of resilience but of African markets that are expanding their offerings and capitalising on post-Covid economic activity,” says Motaung.

Key segment highlights

“While it is expected that some E&M segments will experience varied rates of growth, the overall industry across Africa is poised for growth,” says Charles Stuart, PwC South Africa Entertainment and Media partner.

“This growth will be driven by technological advancements, improved connectivity and increasing digital engagement.”

He says South Africa will remain the regional market leader in terms of scale, but Nigeria and Kenya will see faster growth, aided by young and growing populations and broader economic development.Notable growth and advancements have been noted across a few key E&M segments, and are as follows: