Newsmaker: Lobengula's Brenda Khumalo is pioneering a new era of the misfits

Brenda Khumalo is undeniably in her stride. From being honoured with the Standard Bank Top Women Entrepreneur of the Year 2024 award to earning a coveted seat on the One Show 2025 Jury, she’s rapidly cementing her influence in the world of advertising. With Lobengula Advertising thriving, a stellar Loeries ranking under her belt, and a vision that blends bold innovation with purpose, Khumalo is shaping a new narrative for the industry.

Brenda Khumalo started her agency in 2020. Source: Supplied.

Starting an agency during the height of the pandemic must have been challenging. What motivated you to take that leap in 2020?

Starting an agency during the height of the pandemic in 2020 was definitely a bold move, but it was also one fueled by a mix of necessity and opportunity. Like many people, I was affected by the global disruption, businesses were shutting down, industries were shifting, and uncertainty was everywhere.

I saw a unique opportunity to create something new, something much needed in our industry, a new-age agency that would birth cutting edge creativity and much needed fresh approach and thinking.

I was not just trying to build a business, I wanted to craft something meaningful. Armed with creativity, determination, and a desire to challenge the status quo. I’ve always had the desire to start something of my own, a space where your work speaks for itself, a space where your voice really did matter, no matter your title, role or department.

A space where showing up as your full self was truly embraced and encouraged. I’m glad I took the leap of faith and I’m thankful for the support of my family, friends and my team members for believing in my wild dream and vision during such uncertain times.

Reflecting on Lobengula Advertising’s four-year journey, what have been some of your proudest achievements?

In 2020 our first client that believed in the birth of Lobengula Advertising was Old Mutual.

In 2021 Lobengula Advertising won the pitch for The Standard Bank Group internal communications agency.

In 2023, we participated in 4 pitches and won all 4 pitches – biggest highlight of that year. We called it the 4/4 effect. Welcoming new client partners, Redefine Properties, Mercedes Benz SA, Industrial Development Corporation (IDC).

Winning Bronze at The Loerie Awards in 2023 in partnership with the Old Mutual Group , making it a full circle moment for us because Old Mutual was our first client at the agency, the ones who believed in us and gave us a chance when we just started out.

And in 2024, the expansion of our business . We have now launched LATruth, our strategy consultancy business ( which we also call, Umsamo – a sacred place where truth is brought to light) and LA Films, this is our film production business ( we also call it the Fireside – where storytelling beckons). This expansion benefits our clients with full end-to-end capabilities

And of course, late 2024, winning our first Pendoring for our very own LA story , winning the Top Women Award and being selected as one of the 12 South African Jury members for the prestigious One Show 2025.

What does winning the Standard Bank Top Women Entrepreneur of the Year 2024 award mean to you and your agency?

It represents the culmination of years of hard work, dedication, and passion for the work we do.

For me, it symbolises values I hold dear—innovation, resilience, and a commitment to making a positive impact. It is also a validation of the agency's growth and the strides we've made in the industry, particularly as a female-led business in a competitive space. II also feel the recognition will bolster our reputation, open new doors for collaborations and partnerships, and demonstrate our agency’s ability to lead and innovate.

Your agency has a 70% black female ownership and a predominantly female team. How have these dynamics shaped the agency’s culture and output?

Our culture is one where women are truly seen and treated as equals. With a 67% female staff complement, it has definitely shaped what type of cultural values we have and 100% drives productivity and excellence at the agency and for our clients. There is something kick ass when you are in a boardroom with pioneering women who articulate their ideas with passion.

You’re a board member of the ACA and the Pendoring Awards. How do these roles align with your mission to drive inclusivity and celebrate indigenous languages?

At Lobengula we have a very clear purpose, ‘We exist to bring truth to light and elevate the voices that others overlook’. It’s a very big purpose, bigger than us, which is exactly what a purpose is supposed to be. I understand that driving such an impact will require collaborations and partnerships. Elevating the voices of those often overlooked, means we have to be involved in opportunities that will allow us to help drive change.

My board membership at the ACA and Pendoring help do exactly that. Along with other industry peers, I’m able to contribute positive change and impact in our industry , opening doors , giving opportunities and representing those who are often underrepresented.

Innovation and authentic storytelling are central to Lobengula Advertising’s approach. Can you share an example of how these principles have guided your recent campaigns?

At Lobengula Advertising, we believe that truth, raw, unvarnished and deeply human is the most powerful tool in strategy and creativity. It’s not just a matter of what’s true, but of unearthing the kind of truth that shifts perceptions, inspires action, and connects us in ways nothing else can. With innovation, you begin to start creating campaigns that are truly impactful and cut through barriers.

As the industry evolves, how is Lobengula Advertising adapting to stay ahead in a competitive landscape?

Our diversity fuels innovation, enabling us to create impactful campaigns by combining varied perspectives, backgrounds, and skills to stay ahead of trends and cultural shifts. Collaboration is at the core of our agility, allowing us to co-create adaptable solutions that meet our clients' unique needs in an ever-changing environment. With a commitment to technology, authenticity, and a growing end-to-end offering, we are ready to push beyond limits, embracing the future with passion, creativity, and integrity—Phambili!

What’s next for you and Lobengula Advertising as you continue to grow and redefine the industry?

The future for us is about continued evolution and exploration. We’re entering an exciting phase where we’ll push boundaries, embrace new technologies, and create work that not only resonates with audiences but that leaves a meaningful and lasting impact. It’s about doing more than just staying relevant in a competitive landscape. It's about defining the future of advertising and inspiring others to think bigger, more creatively, and more responsibly.

For me personally, it’s about ensuring that Lobengula becomes not just a successful agency, but one that leads with integrity, innovation, and impact and continues to redefine what it means to be a modern advertising agency.



