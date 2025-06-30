Lifestyle Music
    #YouthMonth: Mandisa Jakavula blends TikTok fame with a budding music career in SA

    This Youth Month, we chat to Mandisa Jakavula, better known online as @MandzNotHot, who is a popular South African TikTok creator and budding singer.
    Evan-Lee CourieBy Evan-Lee Courie
    30 Jun 2025
    30 Jun 2025
    Mandisa Jakavula aka @MandzNotHot. Image supplied
    Mandisa Jakavula aka @MandzNotHot. Image supplied

    She became well-known for starting her content using Spitori, also known as Pretoria Sotho or Sepitori, and is a street language or urban lingua franca spoken primarily in Pretoria, South Africa.

    It's a dynamic and fluid language, constantly evolving, and is a mix of various languages, primarily Tswana (especially the Sekgatla dialect), with significant influences from Northern Sotho, Southern Sotho, Nguni languages, Afrikaans, and English.

    We find out more...

    Briefly tell us about your journey. Where did it all begin?

    It started in my mom’s kitchen when I was filming a cooking vlog where the voice-over was in Spitori. I started the video saying “Sho dintshang” and people really loved it. That moment showed me that people were hungry for content that feels like home, that speaks our language, literally and culturally.

    What inspired you to get into the entertainment industry at such a young age?

    When I realised I could monetise from it, it was inevitable. I’ve always loved creating, but the minute I saw that I could make a living from showing up as myself, it made sense. I also wanted to be part of changing how we see ourselves as young Black South Africans in digital spaces.

    How did you take your first step into the industry, and what did it teach you?

    I started by creating and posting my own content, no fancy equipment or big brand deals at first. A lot of discipline went into it because you must stay consistent even when numbers aren’t moving, or when people don’t get it yet. It taught me the importance of trusting the process and betting on yourself first.

    Do you feel that South African youth are well represented in local entertainment?

    Not fully, but we are getting there. There are a lot of voices yet to be heard, especially in the digital and content creation space. It’s starting to open up, but there’s still work to do in giving young people from all backgrounds a proper platform.

    What role do you think the youth play in reshaping the South African entertainment scene?

    We’re setting the pace. We have loud voices and unconventional ways of expressing them, and that’s what’s going to set our generation apart for years to come. Whether it’s through memes, street slang, music, or storytelling, we’re redefining what entertainment looks and sounds like.

    What’s the biggest challenge you’ve faced as a young person in entertainment? And what would you like to change?

    The biggest challenge is access. Getting your foot in the door when you don’t have resources or industry connections is tough. Luckily for me, I’ve had brands like Red Bull give me a head start with things like equipment and platforms to grow.

    I wish every young creative had that opportunity to be backed by a brand that believes in them as much as Red Bull does me.

    How do you handle pressure, criticism, or the fast pace of the industry?

    I pray, I unplug when I need to, and I remind myself why I started. I’ve learned to not let the pace or pressure rush my process and to say no when something doesn’t align with me.

    Where do you see yourself in five years?

    Running my own creative agency, LMNT Marketing, and giving other creatives opportunities to use their voices in the media. I also see myself taking Spitori to the world and showing that our stories, humour, and creativity belong on global stages.

    What does Youth Month in South Africa mean to you?

    It’s a reminder that young people have always been leaders of change. For me, it’s about honouring that legacy by being loud, bold, and unapologetic in the spaces I occupy, and opening the door for the next person too.

    About Evan-Lee Courie

    Group Editor: Retail and Lifestyle
