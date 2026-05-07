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HostAfrica acquires Evoweb’s hosting division
The acquisition strengthens HostAfrica’s position in South Africa and supports its broader strategy to expand digital opportunities for entrepreneurs and businesses across Africa.
As part of the transaction, Evoweb’s hosting division will transfer to HostAfrica. Evoweb’s web design, development, and website support services will remain under Evoweb, which will continue to operate independently as a specialised WordPress web design provider.
“This acquisition strengthens our South African presence and allows us to bring more customers onto the HostAfrica platform,” said Michael Osterloh, CEO of HostAfrica.
Martin Bester, co-founder of Evoweb, said: “This move is a strategic step that allows both businesses to focus on their strengths. HostAfrica will take the hosting platform to the next level, while Evoweb continues to grow as a specialised WordPress web design provider.”
HostAfrica will work with the Evoweb team to ensure a smooth transition for hosting customers. Further details on timelines and support will be shared directly with affected customers.
About HostAfrica
HostAfrica, founded in 2016, is a pan-African digital infrastructure and hosting provider focused on expanding digital opportunities for entrepreneurs and businesses across Africa. The company supports more than 100,000 customers through local teams and locally relevant support.
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