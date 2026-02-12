WorldRadioDay | Jacaranda FM's presenters give 6 tips for breaking into radio

As World Radio Day approaches on 13 February, Jacaranda FM’s on-air personalities are offering grounded advice to aspiring broadcasters and content creators.

From starting small to staying authentic, Jacaranda FM presenters share what it really takes to build a career in radio and audio. (Source: Image supplied.)

1.Start now and use any platform available

Martin Bester, host of Jacaranda FM’s flagship breakfast show, Breakfast With Martin Bester, firmly believes in taking action.

Waiting for the “perfect moment” is one of the biggest mistakes aspiring broadcasters can make.

“My advice is to start as soon as you can on whatever platform is available to you: whether it’s school radio, varsity, community radio or even social media,” says Bester.

“It doesn’t matter who’s on the other side. It doesn’t matter how big or small the audience is. What matters is getting comfortable, building confidence and sharpening your skills as a presenter or entertainer.”

He also encourages young talent to embrace the accessibility of today’s digital platforms.

“There are so many ways to find and grow an audience now: TikTok, Instagram, podcasts. Don’t sit around waiting for a big opportunity. Create your own.”

Momentum beats perfection every time.

“Don’t waste energy worrying about your big break. Just start. Sometimes, those early days, when you’re figuring it out and doing it for the love of it, are the most fun you’ll ever have.”

2. Define your message and stay consistent

Broadcaster and podcaster Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp's advice is simple: start with a clear sense of purpose and stay committed to it, even when the road feels long.

“When it comes to my radio show, I think about what I need as a listener,” Elana says. “I love people who uplift me and make my day better, so that’s exactly what I aim to do on air.” Her podcast, however, serves a different purpose.

“With my podcast, I want to learn. I want people to teach me how to be a better human and, specifically, a better parent. That’s why I decided to focus on parenting. It’s something deeply personal to me.”

Elana believes consistency is what ultimately separates those who succeed from those who don’t.

“If you’re consistent with your planning, your thinking, your dreaming, your journaling, it will work out,” she says.

“We put in two years of consistent, unpaid work before my podcast really took off. It takes determination, hunger and passion. But most importantly, you need to know what you want to say and hone in on your message.”

3. Read widely and build your knowledge base

Alex Jay's advice to aspiring broadcasters is classic and powerful: build your brain.

He believes that being well-read and curious gives presenters the ability to connect with audiences on just about any topic.

“I would advise you to read, read, and read as much as you can. Expanding your own knowledge makes you the master or mistress of general knowledge and you can converse with just about anyone on any subject.”

He also encourages aspiring broadcasters to think beyond the mainstream: “There are loads of places other than commercial radio stations where you can go and try out your new radio career, including campus and community radio stations.”

4. Explore all roles in radio and find mentors

Rozanne McKenzie, co-host of Jacaranda FM’s The Drive with Rob & Roz, reminds hopefuls that radio isn't just about talking into a mic but that there are endless paths behind the scenes too.

Her advice is to learn, grow, and find someone who can help you navigate it all.

“Never stop learning. Radio offers so many opportunities that are not just on air,” Rozanne explains.

“There are so many different ways to get involved in radio if it's something you want to pursue as a career. Start at a campus radio station, find someone to mentor you, and work from there. If you're passionate enough about the radio medium, find ways to get as much exposure to it as you can. Community radio or retail radio are also great ways to get started.”

5. Be yourself and develop your own style

The Drive with Rob & Roz’s Rob Forbes believes in leaning into individuality and owning your unique voice to stand out in a crowd.

“My advice to up-and-coming broadcasters, aspiring radio peeps, presenters and content creators is simple – be yourself,” says Rob. “I mean that for your personality and your presenting style.” He adds

“I know when you're starting out on this journey it's easy to want to emulate people who have already achieved success, but your audience wants to get to know you, more than anything, and they want you to do your thing in your own way. Always pay attention to what others are doing and what works and doesn’t, but make sure you do things your way. That’s how you’ll be remembered.”

6. Focus on connection, not just performance

Success doesn’t start with a big break, it starts with initiative. Start where you are, with what you have.

Danny Painter host of Love Songs with Danny Painter and the Jacaranda FM Top 40, believes emotional connection is the true currency of radio.

“Community stations, campus radio, even podcasting from your phone, those are your training grounds. That’s where you find your voice, make your mistakes and build resilience.” She’s clear that growth in the industry requires proof of passion and persistence.

“No one hands you the mic at a major station without showing you’ve earned it. So show up – consistently. Do the work, even when no one’s watching.” For Danny, technical skill alone isn’t enough.

“Learn how to tell a story. Learn how to listen. Learn how to connect. Radio isn’t just about talking, it’s about feeling. If you can make someone feel something, you’ll never be forgotten.”