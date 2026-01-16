South Africa
    Media Trends
    sponsored by

    #BizTrends2026 | Motherland Omni's Mpho Mothapo: Radio Trends in 2026

    By Mpho Mothapo, issued by Motherland OMNi
    16 Jan 2026
    The advent of media content on demand has evidently flipped the traditional media consumption on its head in recent years. Radio listening patterns have also not been spared with more youth entering the fray and spoilt for choice. Advertisers and brands are constantly rerouting their line-of-sight to tame captive audiences amongst the myriads of options now available for consumers. Integrating digital advertising with radio can significantly enhance a brand’s marketing performance by leveraging the strengths of both channels to reach a broader audience and drive engagement.
    Author: Mpho Mothapo, chief revenue officer at Motherland OMNi
    The era of radio complementing the body clock seems to be nearing dissipation soon, social media highway is the palatable norm, and running faster than a Japanese bullet train. Evidently, radio has to now compete and complement digital content platforms to remain relevant, as one of the medium force to be reckoned with. It will be diabolical to exclude radio from media planning, and boldly assume such a position at one’s own peril.

    The divorce stamp template between radio and its loyal listeners is yet to assume posture, hence the constant onboarding of online radio, due to the hunger of short form content. Radio has for years mastered the art of short-format content, hence the title 'theatre of the mind'. Radio has strongly inspired the emergence of podcasts and audio books as we enjoy them now.

    With over 300 community radio stations in the country, one cannot downplay the social impact to the societies they serve, with relevant content nuanced around the listeners expectations, by far beyond what commercial and regional stations can reach. For years community stations survived on the mercy of good Samaritan contributions to stay afloat. They matter more beyond the 'poor cousin' imagery, given the relationship they have cemented with listeners over the years. Their survival and success depend on their ability to report and verify clients advertising, comprehensive reporting to the delight of media planners and strategists.

    2026 shines the spotlight to a brighter era in community radio, the introduction of OMNi-Fication, a digital intelligence layer designed to enhance the traditional community radio landscape by Motherland OMNi. The platform connects the dots between radio, digital, and data, allowing advertisers, agencies, and stations to operate within a more transparent and connected environment.

    It’s built to track and verify key campaign elements such as:

    • Spots and flighting schedules
    • Live reads and mentions
    • Sponsored segments and brand integrations

    Listen, explore and be the judge!

    About Mpho Mothapo

    Mpho Mothapo is chief revenue officer at Motherland OMNi.
    Motherland OMNi
    Motherland OMNi, is your Community and Brand Experience partner, specialising in reach, engagement, experiential and affinity solutions to authentically connect your brand to audiences.
