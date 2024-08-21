UnderGround Soccer (UGS): An exclusive opportunity for brand partnership

Urban Playground, in partnership with Motherland OMNI, is proud to announce a groundbreaking collaboration with Playboy as the headline sponsor for the inaugural UnderGround Soccer (UGS) Street Kings series. This exclusive collaboration promises to elevate the UGS experience to new heights, offering unparalleled brand exposure and engagement opportunities.

UGS: Where street soccer meets urban culture

UGS is a revolutionary street soccer series that captures the raw talent, creativity, and grit of the urban game. Featuring dynamic 3v3 and Solo (1v1) matchups, thrilling skill contests, live music, and ever-changing rules, UGS delivers a high-energy spectacle that pushes players to their limits and captivates audiences. In a world first, UGS is looking for the best street soccer players in South Africa, showcased through a comprehensive 10-month campaign on Etv. The top six teams in each city will be part of the first professional street soccer league in the world in 2026.

UGS has also partnered with Laduma, renowned for their expertise in sports media and production. This collaboration, coupled with the extensive 10-month television coverage on Etv, guarantees significant visibility and engagement throughout the campaign.

Driving innovation and engagement

Motherland OMNI, a leading force in the media and entertainment industry, is proud to be a driving force behind UGS. Our expertise in creating engaging content and connecting with diverse audiences, alongside our strategic partnerships with Laduma and Etv, will ensure that UGS reaches its full potential and delivers exceptional value to our partners.

Level up and partner with UGS

UGS offers a unique platform for brands to connect with a passionate and engaged audience. UGS Street Kings introduces a format that is a world first. There is no other street soccer event in the world that has these unique rules and courts. By partnering with UGS, your brand can tap into the excitement of street soccer and align itself with the energy and innovation of urban culture.

Benefits of partnership:

Brand visibility: Showcase your brand through prominent logo placement on the UGS court, player kits, and promotional materials.

Showcase your brand through prominent logo placement on the UGS court, player kits, and promotional materials. Extensive media reach: Benefit from the 10-month campaign on Etv, alongside coverage across print, digital, and social media platforms.

Benefit from the 10-month campaign on Etv, alongside coverage across print, digital, and social media platforms. Targeted audience engagement: Connect with a diverse demographic, including youth, young adults, families, and community groups.

Connect with a diverse demographic, including youth, young adults, families, and community groups. High-quality content integration: Leverage UGS content, including highlight reels, player interviews, and behind-the-scenes footage, produced in collaboration with Laduma, to enhance your marketing efforts.

Limited partnership opportunities available

Don't miss this exclusive opportunity to partner with UGS and elevate your brand to new heights. Contact Molly, brand experience manager at az.oc.inmodnalrehtom@ylloM today to discuss partnership packages and secure your place in this exciting venture.



