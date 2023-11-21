Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Show more
Advertise your job vacancies
Jobs
- Event Support Cape Town
Gagasi FM announces its on-air line-up for 2025 season
Gagasi FM, the Sound of KZN, unveils its on-air line-up for the new season, which will officially go live from 1 April 2025.
Weekday programming remains strong
Following a highly successful past season, the core 6am-6pm weekday line-up remains unchanged. Listeners can continue to enjoy their favourite presenters and shows that have become staples in their daily routines:
- The Uprising with Felix Hlophe and Minnie Ntuli | 6am – 9pm
- The Lift Off with Njabs Zwane | 9am – 12pm
- Midday Connexion with DJ Sonic and Khaya Mthethwa | 12pm – 3pm
- Gagasi Fast Lane with Sphectacula and DJ Naves | 3pm – 6pm
Evening favourites also return, including:
- Extra Time with Simtho Dladla and Mike Makaab | Mondays & Fridays
- Indaba Open Line with Manelisi Ndwandwe | Mondays 7pm – 8pm
- Alex Mthiyane | Tuesdays to Thursdays 6pm – 8pm
- Sunrise Sessions with DJ Vumar | Weekdays 4am – 6am
Weekend changes and fresh talent
The weekend line-up sees a few exciting additions and rising stars joining the airwaves:
- Umsindo Takeover – Friday Edition with Mkay Music and Sphokuhle | 10pm – 1am
- Ngcebo Bhengu on The Massive Weekends | Saturdays & Sundays 1am – 4am
- Lwandle Masoka on Early Rises | Saturdays & Sundays 4am – 6am
- DJ Vumar on The Dance Cabin | Saturdays 10pm – 1am
- Nkulee Mbatha takes over Gagasi Sunday Groove | Sundays 2pm – 6pm
- Lusanda Mnqayi hosts Midnight Sound | Mondays to Thursdays 1am – 4am
Gagasi FM is also thrilled to welcome a fresh new voice to the family — Sbu Lushozi, an emerging talent from MUT Radio (Mangosuthu University of Technology's campus station). Lushozi will be bringing his energy to The Wrap Up on Sundays from 22:00 to 00:00.
Embracing the future
Gagasi FM remains committed to delivering content that resonates with its audience while fostering new talent and innovation in radio broadcasting. With a perfect blend of established favourites and fresh voices, this line-up promises to keep KZN entertained, informed, and inspired.
Gagasi FM is the number one commercial radio station in KwaZulu Natal to reach the black urban and peri-urban black youth.
- Gagasi FM announces its on-air line-up for 2025 season01 Apr 11:27
- Gagasi FM bids farewell to Zisto28 Mar 09:45
- Gagasi FM partners with Hollywood Foundation for the 2nd annual Gagasi FM Christmas Miracle20 Dec 08:04
- Ga-kasinomics: A deep dive into the untapped township economy of KZN28 Oct 09:01
- Gagasi FM and Hollywood Foundation transform Mcushwa High School with new ablution facilities21 Oct 09:13