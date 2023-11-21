Marketing & Media Radio & Audio
    Marketing & Media Radio & Audio

    Gagasi FM announces its on-air line-up for 2025 season

    Gagasi FM, the Sound of KZN, unveils its on-air line-up for the new season, which will officially go live from 1 April 2025.
    Issued by Gagasi FM
    1 Apr 2025
    Weekday programming remains strong

    Following a highly successful past season, the core 6am-6pm weekday line-up remains unchanged. Listeners can continue to enjoy their favourite presenters and shows that have become staples in their daily routines:

    • The Uprising with Felix Hlophe and Minnie Ntuli | 6am – 9pm
    • The Lift Off with Njabs Zwane | 9am – 12pm
    • Midday Connexion with DJ Sonic and Khaya Mthethwa | 12pm – 3pm
    • Gagasi Fast Lane with Sphectacula and DJ Naves | 3pm – 6pm

    Evening favourites also return, including:

    • Extra Time with Simtho Dladla and Mike Makaab | Mondays & Fridays
    • Indaba Open Line with Manelisi Ndwandwe | Mondays 7pm – 8pm
    • Alex Mthiyane | Tuesdays to Thursdays 6pm – 8pm
    • Sunrise Sessions with DJ Vumar | Weekdays 4am – 6am

    Weekend changes and fresh talent

    The weekend line-up sees a few exciting additions and rising stars joining the airwaves:

    • Umsindo Takeover – Friday Edition with Mkay Music and Sphokuhle | 10pm – 1am
    • Ngcebo Bhengu on The Massive Weekends | Saturdays & Sundays 1am – 4am
    • Lwandle Masoka on Early Rises | Saturdays & Sundays 4am – 6am
    • DJ Vumar on The Dance Cabin | Saturdays 10pm – 1am
    • Nkulee Mbatha takes over Gagasi Sunday Groove | Sundays 2pm – 6pm
    • Lusanda Mnqayi hosts Midnight Sound | Mondays to Thursdays 1am – 4am

    Gagasi FM is also thrilled to welcome a fresh new voice to the family — Sbu Lushozi, an emerging talent from MUT Radio (Mangosuthu University of Technology's campus station). Lushozi will be bringing his energy to The Wrap Up on Sundays from 22:00 to 00:00.

    Embracing the future

    Gagasi FM remains committed to delivering content that resonates with its audience while fostering new talent and innovation in radio broadcasting. With a perfect blend of established favourites and fresh voices, this line-up promises to keep KZN entertained, informed, and inspired.

    Gagasi FM
    Gagasi FM is the number one commercial radio station in KwaZulu Natal to reach the black urban and peri-urban black youth.
    Let's do Biz