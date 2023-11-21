Gagasi FM announces its on-air line-up for 2025 season

Gagasi FM, the Sound of KZN, unveils its on-air line-up for the new season, which will officially go live from 1 April 2025.

Weekday programming remains strong

Following a highly successful past season, the core 6am-6pm weekday line-up remains unchanged. Listeners can continue to enjoy their favourite presenters and shows that have become staples in their daily routines:

The Uprising with Felix Hlophe and Minnie Ntuli | 6am – 9pm



The Lift Off with Njabs Zwane | 9am – 12pm



Midday Connexion with DJ Sonic and Khaya Mthethwa | 12pm – 3pm



Gagasi Fast Lane with Sphectacula and DJ Naves | 3pm – 6pm

Evening favourites also return, including:

Extra Time with Simtho Dladla and Mike Makaab | Mondays & Fridays



Indaba Open Line with Manelisi Ndwandwe | Mondays 7pm – 8pm



Alex Mthiyane | Tuesdays to Thursdays 6pm – 8pm



Sunrise Sessions with DJ Vumar | Weekdays 4am – 6am

Weekend changes and fresh talent

The weekend line-up sees a few exciting additions and rising stars joining the airwaves:

Umsindo Takeover – Friday Edition with Mkay Music and Sphokuhle | 10pm – 1am



Ngcebo Bhengu on The Massive Weekends | Saturdays & Sundays 1am – 4am



Lwandle Masoka on Early Rises | Saturdays & Sundays 4am – 6am



DJ Vumar on The Dance Cabin | Saturdays 10pm – 1am



Nkulee Mbatha takes over Gagasi Sunday Groove | Sundays 2pm – 6pm



Lusanda Mnqayi hosts Midnight Sound | Mondays to Thursdays 1am – 4am

Gagasi FM is also thrilled to welcome a fresh new voice to the family — Sbu Lushozi, an emerging talent from MUT Radio (Mangosuthu University of Technology's campus station). Lushozi will be bringing his energy to The Wrap Up on Sundays from 22:00 to 00:00.

Embracing the future

Gagasi FM remains committed to delivering content that resonates with its audience while fostering new talent and innovation in radio broadcasting. With a perfect blend of established favourites and fresh voices, this line-up promises to keep KZN entertained, informed, and inspired.



