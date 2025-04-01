DUO launches Global Studio to provide tech agencies and brands with outsourced marketing services

Award-winning agency, DUO Marketing + Communications, has launched a new specialist division, the DUO Global Studio. The new division will provide tech agencies and brands worldwide with outsourced content, design and digital campaigns.

Judith Middleton

DUO Global Studio was created to address the growing need for experienced technology writers, designers and digital specialists by its partner network across the world. The Studio offers specialised technology digital marketing and PR content at competitive ZAR pricing, providing high-quality content, design and digital solutions for tech agencies and brands who are struggling to source top talent.

The DUO Global Studio offers a suite of services, including the aggregation of best-fit resources, such as writers, designers and digital marketing specialists, for each unique project. Tapping into South Africa’s renowned tier-one talent pool and operating on a flexible, consultant-based model, DUO Studio offers its specialist services at highly competitive rates due to a favourable exchange rate, maintaining the agility and responsiveness to adapt quickly to client and industry needs.

DUO CEO Judith Middleton, says: “There is no substitute for authentic, expertly written, designed and edited content. But one of the biggest challenges agencies and tech businesses face in their content efforts is the difficulty of sourcing experienced resources to deliver tier-one content that is affordable.

“Our award-winning tech journalists are able to translate clients’ technology value into tangible business results, and our strengths-based approach, which assigns projects based on best-fit skills, rather than capacity, ensures clients always get the best of DUO’s collective skills and 21-year track record.

“Our purpose is to give technology innovators a voice. Leveraging the expertise of a carefully curated team of senior-level specialists, the DUO Studio works as a trusted partner, deeply integrated into a client’s briefing and ideation process.”

The DUO Studio will service its global agency partners within the Collectivist network and the Plexus Group as they look to outsource some of their digital and content work – which is easily managed from Africa. Being part of both these agency networks globally has given DUO great confidence in its digital abilities and enabled it to build strong partnerships with over 50 sister agencies across the world.

DUO will lean into global opportunities as the skills crisis deepens across the world and Africa’s skills and price tag become increasingly attractive. The DUO Studio offshoring model is grounded in scalable processes that have resulted in DUO most recently winning Global Business Insight Awards: Winner of Best Tech Focused PR and Digital Marketing Agency, Africa, 2024, for its work in both B2B and B2C Tech brands.

If you’d like to chat with a partner who can help differentiate your technology brand to your target market, drive traffic to your owned platforms, and potentially generate leads, contact DUO Marketing + Communications today.



