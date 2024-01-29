DUO selected 'Best Tech Focused PR & Digital Marketing Agency – Africa' at GBI Awards

DUO Marketing + Communications, a specialist provider of public relations and digital marketing services to B2B technology companies in Africa, has been selected as 'Best Tech Focused PR & Digital Marketing Agency - Africa' at the 2024 Global Business Insight Awards.

Founded in 2004, DUO has a 20-year track record as a niche PR and digital marketing agency that specialises in servicing B2B tech brands in sub-Saharan Africa. The company represents growing South African tech companies who are ready to scale into the continent, as well as international companies that are looking to strengthen their brand in Africa.

"The 2024 Global Business Insight Awards are a celebration of business leadership, innovation and sector success across the globe. Nominated through a legitimately independent process, each of the winners is carefully selected by the corporate community, raising the kudos of these annual awards," says Charlotte Abbott, from Global Business Insight.

"We are honoured to be recognised for the role that we play in elevating our clients' brands in both traditional media across a variety of digital platforms. This is the third time that DUO has won this particular award, having also been selected in 2021 and 2022 – and we thank our staff and partners for their contribution to achieving this accolade. Our clients, some who have been with us for 17 years, make our business the success it is. Our staff thrive learning from inspiring thought leaders in the Tech industry who in turn appreciate our rigorous consulting, accountability and depth of industry knowledge," says Judith Middleton, CEO at DUO.

"This is a momentous year for us, marking 20 years of DUO being in business. Our expansion toward combining traditional public relations with digital marketing and integrated campaigns to drive commercial value for our clients, alongside expanding our team with the right skills, has truly set us on a path of continued growth."