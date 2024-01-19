DUO Marketing + Communications joins Collectivist as African member agency

Collectivist is a strategic alliance of complementary tech PR agencies spanning five continents and 33 countries, including the UK, US, EU, LATAM, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The network serves as a bridge, connecting technology companies with world-class PR expertise to navigate the complexities of global markets through a coordinated and localised approach.

Gavin Loader, founder of Collectivist, expressed enthusiasm about DUO joining the network: “The Collectivist network provides PR, communications, and marketing services to tech companies looking to expand globally. This growth is only possible through strong partnerships with knowledgeable, skilled, and expert agencies in each region. That is why I am so pleased that Judith Middleton and the DUO team are joining us. Judith and her team came highly recommended by multiple agencies already within Collectivist, and we all wanted her to be part of this community. Now, with DUO’s support, we can help tech companies expand into and out of the African continent, making global expansion a reality together.”

Judith Middleton, CEO of DUO, highlighted the tangible value that being part of Collectivist brings to its members: “Besides being an incredible international forum for learning and growth, Collectivist offers significant business value to partner agencies, including lead generation, private consulting with some of the world’s top tech PR leaders, knowledge sharing, training, and access to an extensive library of templates and tools. Additionally, the network features an international employee exchange program, allowing our staff to travel and gain global expertise.”

DUO is set to launch a new global division this month, the DUO Studio, designed to support global agencies and tech brands with senior-level resources at competitive ZAR pricing. This DUO Studio addresses the growing need for experienced tech writers, designers, and digital specialists, offering solutions for agencies struggling to find high-quality talent.

“Our model is one of partnership and inclusion,” Middleton adds. “We know that this alliance will foster strong relationships and propel our brand into the global market via a dynamic community of established and trusted specialist tech agencies. The timing of this could not be better for us.”

Ready to discover the benefits of partnering with our specialist PR and Digital Agency that understands your business, industry and customers? Talk to us today.



