    Marketing & Media Radio & Audio

    702 Small Business Awards brought to you by MTN, open for 2025 nominations

    The 702 Small Business Awards, proudly brought to you by MTN, are back for 2025, inviting communities across the region to honour the small business owners who tirelessly contribute to our economy and enhance the vibrancy of our communities. This prestigious event is designed to recognise and celebrate the remarkable achievements of SMEs, which serve as the backbone of our society.
    Issued by Primedia Broadcasting
    1 Apr 2025
    1 Apr 2025
    702 Small Business Awards brought to you by MTN, open for 2025 nominations

    We encourage listeners to nominate small businesses that exemplify dedication, innovation, and community spirit. Whether you are an owner or simply know of a business that goes above and beyond, this is your opportunity to shine a light on those who deliver exceptional goods and services with a smile.

    The 702 Small Business Awards are not just about recognition, they are about transformation. By nominating a small business, you could help them unlock incredible opportunities that could change their lives and businesses forever. The winner will be announced on air during the Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa show on 17 April 2025, and the finalists will be profiled on both 702 and the Primedia Plus website.

    Why nominate?

    Small businesses are vital to the economic landscape of Gauteng, creating jobs and fostering innovation. MTN understands the unique challenges faced by these enterprises and is committed to empowering them with tailored solutions, reliable connectivity, and the right tools to thrive. Our partnership with 702 aims to highlight the significance of SMEs and provide them with the recognition they deserve.

    How to enter:

    To participate, simply visit the Primedia Plus website to complete the nomination form. The qualifying criteria are as follows:

    • The business must be SARS compliant.
    • It must have been operational for at least 12 months prior to entry.
    • The business should demonstrate an active contribution to job creation, employing at least two full-time employees.
    • It must be a South African registered business.
    • Liquor stores, firearm sales, gambling businesses, and NPO/NGOs are excluded.

    Entries will close on 10 April 2025, and the judging panel, comprised of representatives from MTN and 702, will ensure a fair evaluation process.

    Prizes await:

    The grand prize winner will receive a R200,000 generic advertising package from 702, along with office space valued at R450,000 for a 12-month period, located in the bustling areas of Rosebank or Sandton. The first and second runner-ups will each be awarded a R100,000 advertising package on 702, providing them with the platform to elevate their business visibility.

    This is not just an awards ceremony, it is a celebration of resilience, creativity, and community spirit. We invite all Gauteng residents to engage with this initiative and help us honour those small businesses that make a significant impact in our lives.

    Read more: MTN, 702, Primedia Broadcasting, Bongani Bingwa
    Primedia Broadcasting
    Primedia Broadcasting is the home to premium radio stations in Gauteng and the Western Cape and specialises in omnichannel converged solutions that deliver results.
    Let's do Biz