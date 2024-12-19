Subscribe & Follow
Digital platform to support spaza shops goes live
The Department of Small Business Development has unveiled a digital platform to support spaza shops and other food-handling facilities as well as combat illegal businesses.
Source:https://dsbdconnect.co.za/
The new digital platforms went live on 28 March 2025, following the announcement by Small Business Development Minister, Stella Ndabeni.
DSBD Connect is a digital platform designed to geo-map and support spaza shops and other food-handling facilities, while addressing the proliferation of illegal businesses across South Africa
The department said DSBD Connect will function as a comprehensive digital platform, offering:
• A verified database of spaza shops and food-handling facilities in the country.
• Robust business and product authentication processes.
• Facilitation of partnerships with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).
• Access to funding and credit opportunities for small enterprises.
“This initiative is in line with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s commitment to combating illegal business operations that compromise consumer safety and undermine the local economy. Through DSBD Connect, the Department of Small Business Development is fostering sustainable business growth, regulatory compliance, and community empowerment,” the department said in a statement.
DSBD Connect is available at https://dsbdconnect.co.za/
Source: SAnews.gov.za
