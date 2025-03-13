Entrepreneurship Funding
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Business Partners LimitedNext GenerationThe Innovator TrustEdge GrowthEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Entrepreneurship Funding

    How to build a strong business credit profile for easier access to funding

    By Jeremy Lang, issued by Business Partners Limited
    22 Apr 2025
    22 Apr 2025
    The National Development Plan (NDP) envisions that by 2030, 90% of South Africa’s 11 million needed jobs will be created through small to medium enterprises (SMEs). This month, government launched a new Spaza Shop Support Fund to add to the many funds available in South Africa.

    And yet, according to a report by the Small Enterprise Development Agency (SEDA), only 12% of South African SMEs have access to formal funding channels. This limited access to finance remains one of the country’s leading causes of business failure.

    Author: Jeremy Lang, managing director at Business Partners Limited
    Author: Jeremy Lang, managing director at Business Partners Limited

    Capable entrepreneurs with promising businesses are often held back simply because their credit profile doesn’t do them justice. So, whether you're just starting or have been operating for years, here are six ways to strengthen your business credit profile and improve your chances of securing funding.

    1. Formalise your business

    Around 1.79 million South African SMEs are currently operating informally. Failing to formally register your business not only limits access to funding; it also prevents you from building a credible financial track record. The newly launched Spaza Shop Support Fund illustrates that formalising your business is crucial, as it restricts funding for unregistered enterprises to below R80,000.

    If you haven’t already, it is critical to register your business with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC), open a business bank account, and ensure you are fully compliant with SARS.

    Don’t forget to keep your personal and business finances separate. Not only does this make it easier to track performance, but it also helps establish your business as a standalone entity in the eyes of credit providers.

    2. Build a consistent financial record

    Financiers assess businesses based on documented financial performance. At a minimum, this includes up-to-date management accounts, annual financial statements, and a clear record of tax compliance. These documents demonstrate that your business is generating income, managing expenses, and can afford to take on and repay debt.

    If you don’t have the expertise in-house, work with a bookkeeper or accountant. Reliable financial records will help you manage the business more effectively while improving your funding prospects.

    3. Maintain a positive payment history

    Paying creditors and service providers on time is one of the most important ways to build a strong credit profile. A consistent payment history signals to lenders that your business is dependable and financially responsible.

    Where possible, work with suppliers that report to commercial credit bureaus. Even small trade credit accounts can contribute to your credit score if managed well. The same applies to business credit cards, fuel accounts or other short-term facilities taken in the business’s name.

    4. Stop relying on your personal credit

    Many SME owners rely heavily on their personal credit history when applying for funding, especially in the early stages. While this might be necessary at first, it’s important to transition toward using credit in the business’s name. Doing so allows you to build a separate credit record and protect your personal credit in the long run.

    From a lender’s perspective, a business standing on its own financial footing appears more sustainable and investable.

    5. Know your business credit score

    Just as individuals can request their personal credit report, businesses can obtain a commercial credit report from agencies like TransUnion or Experian. Reviewing your report gives you visibility into what lenders see, including past defaults, judgments, payment trends and your overall risk profile.

    Check your report regularly and resolve any issues or disputes promptly. Knowing your credit standing also helps you plan funding applications more strategically.

    6. Be proactive, not reactive

    Too often, businesses only approach lenders when they are under financial pressure. But funding decisions are rarely instant, and urgent applications often raise red flags.

    To avoid being caught between a rock and a hard place, it’s advisable to begin building relationships with funders as early as possible. Take the time to understand their requirements, ask for guidance on strengthening your application, and keep communication lines open. Being proactive will put you in a stronger position when the time comes to apply for funding.

    Read more: Business Partners Limited, Jeremy lang
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Jeremy Lang

    Jeremy Lang is managing director at Business Partners Limited.
    Business Partners Limited
    We're Business Partners Limited, one of the leading business financiers for viable small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the world. We provide business finance ranging from R500 000 to R50 million to established entrepreneurs with a viable formal business. The finance we provide can be used for expansion, working capital, asset finance, takeovers, commercial property, revamps, management buy-outs or to buy a franchise.
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz