Entrepreneurship SMEs
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

SACAPBusiness Partners LimitedStellenbosch UniversitySAICATishala CommunicationsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Spaza Shop Support Fund information session to be held in Limpopo

    Limpopo spaza shop owners will get an opportunity to learn more about how they can access financial and non-financial support from the Spaza Shop Support Fund at an interactive session at the George Phadagi Town Hall, in Thohoyandou, on Friday.
    4 Jun 2025
    4 Jun 2025
    Source:
    Source: Unsplash

    he session is part of a countrywide campaign aimed at creating awareness about the Spaza Shop Support Fund.

    The campaign, which began in KwaZulu-Natal last month, is hosted by the Department of Trade, Industry, and Competition (the Dtic) and the Department of Small Business Development (DSDB).

    The R500m fund was launched by the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Parks Tau, and the Minister of Small Business Development, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, in Soweto, on 8 April 2025.

    The national education and awareness campaign is being held in partnership with the Small Enterprise Development and Finance Agency (SEDFA) and the National Empowerment Fund (NEF), the agencies of the DSBD and the Dtic, respectively, which will be responsible for administering the fund.

    The interactive session with spaza owners in the Vhembe District Municipality will be an opportunity to learn more about how to apply for the fund and which requirements will they be expected to comply with.

    According to Minister Tau, government is taking a concrete step to formalise and empower the informal sector with the fund.

    Tau said supporting spaza shops would enable entrepreneurs, often women and young people, to participate fully in the economic process.

    “These small businesses generate employment, drive local commerce, and channel much-needed income into communities that have long been underserved. Studies show that small businesses account for a significant portion of job creation in South Africa.

    “By providing spaza shop owners with financial support, infrastructure upgrades, and essential business training, we are setting the stage for sustainable job creation,” Tau said.

    Minister Ndabeni said the role played by Sedfa and NEF was truly appreciated and that the department believed this fund would go a long way in assisting shop owners that are registered and have operating permits.

    “Our partnership ensures that spaza shop owners are not only funded but are also trained, mentored, and integrated into reliable supply chains. This is about building long-term sustainability for township retail,” Ndabeni said.

    The aim of the fund is to support South African-owned township community convenience shops, including spaza shops, to increase their participation in the townships and rural areas’ retail trade sector and to provide critical financial and non-financial support to township businesses, including community convenience stores and spaza shops.

    The fund also provides various types of support including the initial purchase of stock via delivery channel partners, upgrading of building infrastructure, systems, refrigeration, shelving and security, as well as training programmes which includes point of sale devices, business skills, digital literacy, credit health, food safety, business compliance.

    The fund also seeks to bolster the broader supply chain by fostering partnerships with local manufacturers, black industrialists and wholesalers.

    Through bulk purchasing arrangements and the promotion of locally produced goods, spaza shops will benefit from reduced costs and increased access to quality products.

    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
    Related
    OptionsNext

    BizTrendsTV

    RAPT BizTrendsTV: Student Village's Ronen Aires - Gen Z's disruption of the world
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz