Entrepreneurship Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

SACAPBusiness Partners LimitedStellenbosch UniversitySAICATishala CommunicationsBizcommunity.comEdge GrowthThe Publicity WorkshopEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Young entrepreneurs get a boost with new exporter incubation programme

    The Next-Gen Exporter Incubation Programme - aimed at equipping young entrepreneurs with the exporting skills, resources and support they need to become successful first-time exporters – has been launched by the Department of Trade, Industry, and Competition (Dtic).
    3 Jun 2025
    3 Jun 2025
    Source:
    Source: Pexels

    Speaking at the virtual launch, the Dtic’s acting deputy director-general of exports, Willem van der Spuy, described the programme as a high-impact, 12-month intervention targeting youth-led enterprises with demonstrated export potential.

    Van der Spuy said the programme is specifically tailored for the alumni of the Entrepreneurship Development in Higher Education (EDHE) programme.

    “At its core, this programme aims to cultivate an export culture among student and youth-owned businesses, enabling them to seize opportunities in global markets and contribute to inclusive economic growth,” he explained.

    The Dtic and the Universities South Africa (USAf) recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the EDHE programme to foster collaboration in promoting entrepreneurship and export development among student and youth-owned businesses.

    Van der Spuy believes the incubation programme represents a bold step forward in realising the shared vision of building a pipeline of globally competitive, youth-led enterprises.

    In addition, participants will gain access to expert mentorship and technical advice, training on export readiness and compliance, support in meeting international standards and certification requirements, and tools to develop market entry and export marketing strategies, among others.

    The programme also affords emerging exporters an opportunity to benefit from strategic trade frameworks such as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), the Southern African Development Community (SADC), the European Union, and cross-border e-commerce.

    Special emphasis will be placed on digital trade and digital platform solutions to expand global reach.

    The director of export development and support, responsible for the delivery of the Next-Gen Exporter Incubation Programme at the Dtic, Kwanele Mkhwanazi encouraged youth-owned business owners to apply for the first intake of the programme.

    Enquiries about the programme can be directed to az.vog.citdeht@tropxenrael.

    Read more: Industry, Department of Trade
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
    Related
    OptionsNext

    BizTrendsTV

    RAPT BizTrendsTV: Student Village's Ronen Aires - Gen Z's disruption of the world
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz