Young entrepreneurs get a boost with new exporter incubation programme

The Next-Gen Exporter Incubation Programme - aimed at equipping young entrepreneurs with the exporting skills, resources and support they need to become successful first-time exporters – has been launched by the Department of Trade, Industry, and Competition (Dtic).

Speaking at the virtual launch, the Dtic’s acting deputy director-general of exports, Willem van der Spuy, described the programme as a high-impact, 12-month intervention targeting youth-led enterprises with demonstrated export potential.

Van der Spuy said the programme is specifically tailored for the alumni of the Entrepreneurship Development in Higher Education (EDHE) programme.

“At its core, this programme aims to cultivate an export culture among student and youth-owned businesses, enabling them to seize opportunities in global markets and contribute to inclusive economic growth,” he explained.

The Dtic and the Universities South Africa (USAf) recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the EDHE programme to foster collaboration in promoting entrepreneurship and export development among student and youth-owned businesses.

Van der Spuy believes the incubation programme represents a bold step forward in realising the shared vision of building a pipeline of globally competitive, youth-led enterprises.

In addition, participants will gain access to expert mentorship and technical advice, training on export readiness and compliance, support in meeting international standards and certification requirements, and tools to develop market entry and export marketing strategies, among others.

The programme also affords emerging exporters an opportunity to benefit from strategic trade frameworks such as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), the Southern African Development Community (SADC), the European Union, and cross-border e-commerce.

Special emphasis will be placed on digital trade and digital platform solutions to expand global reach.

The director of export development and support, responsible for the delivery of the Next-Gen Exporter Incubation Programme at the Dtic, Kwanele Mkhwanazi encouraged youth-owned business owners to apply for the first intake of the programme.

Enquiries about the programme can be directed to az.vog.citdeht@tropxenrael.