MTN pumps R300m into Gauteng network as part of national upgrade drive
The provincial spend will support the acquisition and construction of new base stations and capacity upgrades to more than 70 sites.
It also includes enhancements to battery backup, site security, and energy resilience, with generators set to be deployed across the province.
“The R300m investment, part of the national rollout to enhance the company’s digital capabilities, will lead to improvements in battery, site security, and energy facilities,” said Machawe Dlamini, general manager for Gauteng Operations at MTN SA.
The upgrades are expected to boost both coverage and network performance, bringing improved LTE and 5G access to urban and rural areas across Gauteng by the end of 2025.
The investment forms part of MTN’s “Ambition 2025” strategy, aimed at expanding access to digital services and closing the digital divide.
This follows MTN’s recent announcement of a R480m network upgrade in KwaZulu-Natal.
