Gagasi FM launches newly revamped interactive website

Gagasi FM is thrilled to officially unveil its newly revamped website, Gagasi World – a dynamic and interactive website designed to offer listeners a richer, more immersive radio experience. With this digital evolution, Gagasi FM continues to solidify its position as the number one regional commercial radio station in South Africa, proudly flying the flag as The Sound of KZN.

Gagasi World is more than just a website - it’s a digital destination that brings the station’s vibrant culture to life. The platform offers live streaming, on-demand content, and a sleek, user-friendly interface for seamless navigation. Whether you're looking to catch up on your favourite shows, stay updated on the latest news, explore the freshest in music, or enjoy lifestyle and entertainment content - Gagasi World is designed to meet listeners where they are.

“The vibe remains the same, but we’ve done some fresh renovations that take the experience to a whole new level,” says Gagasi FM Head of Commercial Hub, Pinky Myeni. “With Gagasi World, we’re not just streaming radio - we’re building a space where our listeners feel heard, represented, and connected.”

This exciting milestone arrives just months after Gagasi FM celebrated 19 years of broadcasting excellence, a journey marked by growth, innovation, and an unbreakable bond with the people of KwaZulu-Natal. In that time, the station has consistently pushed boundaries, launching its bold new positioning “The Sound of KZN”, and recently introducing a fresh 2025 on-air lineup that’s already resonating with audiences across the province and beyond.

Gagasi FM has long been at the forefront of digital innovation, with its Gagasi FM mobile app continuing to see consistent growth in both downloads and engagement. The fresh website serves as an extension of this strategy - creating a central hub that bridges radio, digital, and community in one unified space.

Key features of Gagasi World include:

24/7 Live Streaming of Gagasi FM programming



of Gagasi FM programming Catch-Up Content: Missed a show? Listen on demand.



Missed a show? Listen on demand. Real-Time News, Sports, Traffic & Weather Updates .



. Interactive DJ Profiles and Show Schedules.



and Show Schedules. Lifestyle, Entertainment & Music Blogs .



. Advertiser-Friendly Zones with targeted solutions, and more.

For brands and advertisers, Gagasi World presents a powerful opportunity to connect with a diverse and engaged audience through smart, data-driven placements, custom campaigns, and branded content.

“As a station that’s powered by the people and shaped by the culture of KZN, it was important for us to create a digital platform that reflects that energy,” adds the station’s Pinky Myeni. “We want our audience to feel at home when they visit Gagasi World - because this website was built for them.”

With strategic partnerships, numerous top-tier award nominations, and an unwavering connection to its community, Gagasi FM continues to lead with purpose, passion, and innovation.

As we officially launch Gagasi World, we invite our listeners - to explore, engage, and experience radio like never before. Whether you’re streaming on your phone, browsing on your laptop, or catching up on your desired DJ, there’s something for everyone in our world.

Welcome to Gagasi World. Gagasi FM, The Sound of KZN - now Revamped, on demand, and always on point.



