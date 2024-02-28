Marketing & Media Marketing
    A new era for community and brand experience: Motherland OMNi partners with Kasie FM

    Motherland OMNi and Kasie FM have joined forces to create impactful campaigns that deliver real results for your brand and directly benefit the vibrant communities of Ekurhuleni.
    Issued by Motherland OMNi
    24 Mar 2025
    24 Mar 2025
    "We're excited to create meaningful campaigns that benefit brands and communities," says Alungile Sixishe, CEO of Motherland OMNi.

    Motherland OMNi, a community and brand experience leader, partners with Kasie FM, Ekurhuleni's popular radio station with 773,000 listeners, to deliver OMNi-channel campaigns.

    This collaboration will:

    • Amplify community voices.
    • Increase your brand's impact through authentic engagements.
    • Optimise your advertising efficiency.
    • Deliver OMNi-channel reach (radio, digital, billboards, activations) to 4 million residents.

    We share a vision of empowering local businesses, nurturing talent, and driving social initiatives.

    "This partnership will expand our influence and deepen our community connection," says Jabu Mpembe, station manager at Kasie FM.

    Contact us to explore how this partnership can elevate your brand's community impact.

    Motherland OMNi: Reamohetse Malakoane az.oc.inmodnalrehtom@aer | Amanda Gqili az.oc.inmodnalrehtom@adnama | Sonto Mntungwa az.oc.inmodnalrehtom@otnos.

    Kasie FM: Milo Hlabirwa az.oc.179mfeisak@olim.

    Read more: Motherland OMNi, Alungile Sixishe
    Motherland OMNi
    Motherland OMNi, is your Community and Brand Experience partner, specialising in reach, engagement, experiential and affinity solutions to authentically connect your brand to audiences.
