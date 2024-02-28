Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Advertise your job vacancies
Jobs
- CRM and Direct Marketing Manager Cape Town
- Agency Lead Centurion
- Digital / Online Campaign Manager Johannesburg North
- Campaign Coordinator Cape Town
- Senior Trade Marketing Manager Johannesburg
- Experienced Model Booker (Agent) Cape Town
- B2B Marketing Consultant George
- Senior Marketing Coordinator Johannesburg
- Junior Copywriter and Proofreader Cape Town
- Marketing Manager Johannesburg North
A new era for community and brand experience: Motherland OMNi partners with Kasie FM
Motherland OMNi and Kasie FM have joined forces to create impactful campaigns that deliver real results for your brand and directly benefit the vibrant communities of Ekurhuleni.
"We're excited to create meaningful campaigns that benefit brands and communities," says Alungile Sixishe, CEO of Motherland OMNi.
Motherland OMNi, a community and brand experience leader, partners with Kasie FM, Ekurhuleni's popular radio station with 773,000 listeners, to deliver OMNi-channel campaigns.
This collaboration will:
- Amplify community voices.
- Increase your brand's impact through authentic engagements.
- Optimise your advertising efficiency.
- Deliver OMNi-channel reach (radio, digital, billboards, activations) to 4 million residents.
We share a vision of empowering local businesses, nurturing talent, and driving social initiatives.
"This partnership will expand our influence and deepen our community connection," says Jabu Mpembe, station manager at Kasie FM.
Contact us to explore how this partnership can elevate your brand's community impact.
Motherland OMNi: Reamohetse Malakoane az.oc.inmodnalrehtom@aer | Amanda Gqili az.oc.inmodnalrehtom@adnama | Sonto Mntungwa az.oc.inmodnalrehtom@otnos.
Kasie FM: Milo Hlabirwa az.oc.179mfeisak@olim.
Motherland OMNi, is your Community and Brand Experience partner, specialising in reach, engagement, experiential and affinity solutions to authentically connect your brand to audiences.
- A new era for community and brand experience: Motherland OMNi partners with Kasie FM24 Mar 11:10
- Motherland OMNi and Respublica partner to unlock powerful student marketing11 Feb 11:58
- Integrate to innovate13 Dec 12:19
- Bridging the gap between innovation and authenticity12 Nov 09:15
- Community radio: The essence of a community heartbeat25 Jul 12:48
Related
Motherland OMNi and Respublica partner to unlock powerful student marketing 11 Feb 2025 Bridging the gap between innovation and authenticity 12 Nov 2024 We work wonders: Reimagining media in a connected world 11 Jul 2024 Motherland OMNi and Matriarch partner for powerful brand experiences 30 Apr 2024 Don't sleep on the untapped power of community radio 25 Apr 2024 Brands winning hearts with authentic connections 28 Feb 2024