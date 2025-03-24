Nat Geo launches David Blaine: Do Not Attempt in South Africa

South African performers feature in local episode, featuring incredible acts of magical performance.

Muzi, Sam Sam and Kayla Oliphant at the launch

In celebration of the launch of the new National Geographic series David Blaine: Do Not Attempt, which features an episode shot entirely in South Africa, The Walt Disney Company Africa hosted a launch event in Johannesburg this week. On Tuesday 18 March, 100 press, content creators and advertising sales partners were transported to a magical world inspired by the programme, filled with optical illusions, interactive exhibits, photo opportunities and engaging installations, prior to previewing the much-anticipated locally filmed instalment.

This six-part series follows world- renowned magician and endurance artist David Blaine exploring the world through the lens of magic. In Mzansi, the magician meets local artists, trailblazers and performers including Muzi (aka Muziwakhe Mazibuko), Kayla (Kaylin Oliphant) and Sam Sam (Samkeliso Samsam Thubane), all of whom were present at the event.

Zuraida Jardine at the launch

Muzi led Blaine, as his guide, around South Africa during production and contributed three songs for the episode. Kayla and Sam Sam choreographed and performed an incredible car spinning stunt performance with Blaine. The audience were enthralled by the episode that included jaw-dropping magical moments, spanning across various provinces, epitomizing the title 'Do not attempt'.

Prior to watching the episode that was filmed locally, local illusionist Wian van den Berg captivated guests with sleight of hand tricks that were inspired by Blaine, citing the legendary magician as a seminal influence in his development of performance magic.

Participating content creators included Adre Muller, Austin Macaskill, Danny Painter, Jo Judnick-Wilson, Marc Gregory, Mary Mutlanyane, Nafisa Akabor, Pitsi Africa, Rozanne McKenzie, Simone Dominique, Tansey Coetzee, Taryn Louch and Zuraida Jardine.

Premiering each Friday at 6.50pm (CAT) from 28 March on DStv 181 and Startimes 220, David Blaine: Do Not Attempt will also be available on Disney+ in South Africa. In the series, Blaine takes us on a fascinating cultural exchange and a jaw-dropping journey through extraordinary cultures, where he meets with performers and masters, kindred spirits who inspire and share with him exceptional skills (and secrets) in Brazil, Southeast Asia, India, the Arctic Circle, South Africa and Japan.

Watch the trailer here:



David Blaine: Do Not Attempt is a celebration of pushing boundaries safely and responsibly, rooted in years of training, preparation and a process of refinement. Viewers are reminded that professionals do all of the feats shown in the series with safety teams to prevent any accidents. None of the activities from the series should ever be practiced.



