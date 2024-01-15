Marketing & Media Marketing
    Motherland OMNi and Respublica partner to unlock powerful student marketing

    Issued by Motherland OMNi
    11 Feb 2025
    11 Feb 2025
    Motherland OMNi, community and brand experience partner, has partnered exclusively with Respublica, one of South Africa's premier providers of student accommodation, to offer brands a direct connection to students and find better ways to meet their needs within their living environment.
    Motherland OMNi and Respublica partner to unlock powerful student marketing

    This partnership provides access to 10,000+ students residing across 11 Respublica venues in four provinces: Gauteng, Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, and Free State. With residences strategically located in Johannesburg, Pretoria, Midrand, Cape Town, Pietermaritzburg, and Bloemfontein, this collaboration offers brands a unique opportunity to engage with a diverse student population who originate from all parts of South Africa.

    Through this partnership, brands can engage with students directly across multiple channels, including:

    • Branded walls, flyer drops and LFD screens: Strategic placement in high-traffic areas within Respublica’s residences.

    • Brand activations: Exciting on-site events, product sampling, and interactive experiences.

    • Social media, Wi-Fi and WhatsApp: Leveraging Respublica’s strong digital presence to reach students on their preferred platforms.

    Aligning with student life

    This partnership recognises the evolving needs of today's students. "We understand the importance of experiential marketing, particularly within student communities where direct interaction and participation drive engagement," explains Alungile Sixishe, CEO at Motherland OMNi. "By partnering with Respublica, we offer brands the unique opportunity to connect with students in their natural environment, fostering authentic relationships and memorable experiences."

    Steven Marriott, CFO at Respublica, adds: "Our focus extends beyond providing accommodation. We strive to create vibrant communities that foster creativity, growth, and social interaction. The partnership with Motherland OMNi aligns perfectly with this vision, enabling us to enrich the student experience while providing valuable opportunities for brands to connect with this dynamic market."

    Motherland OMNi and Respublica partner to unlock powerful student marketing

    Empowering students and brands

    This collaboration not only benefits brands but also empowers students. Through brand ambassadorships, influencer campaigns, and engaging activations, students can gain valuable work experience and generate income. This fosters financial independence and equips students with essential skills, contributing to the growth of the student community.

    Key benefits for brands

    • Access to a large and diverse student audience across multiple locations.
    • Customised campaigns tailored to specific student interests and preferences.
    • Track campaign performance through key metrics, such as brand awareness, engagement, and conversion rates.
    • Build strong brand affinity among students by creating positive and memorable experiences.

    A shared vision for success

    Motherland OMNi and Respublica share a commitment to creating impactful and mutually beneficial partnerships. This collaboration sets a new standard for student-focused marketing, offering a unique platform for brands to thrive in one of the most influential consumer segments.

    Ready to connect with students?

    To learn more about partnering with Motherland OMNi and Respublica, please see our exciting new packages allowing you to leverage both the student res and campus radio.

    Visit www.motherlandomni.co.za/contact | Email Motherland OMNi brand experience manager, Molly Xulu on az.oc.inmodnalrehtom@yllom.

    Respublica, Motherland OMNi
    Motherland OMNi
    Motherland OMNi, is your Community and Brand Experience partner, specialising in reach, engagement, experiential and affinity solutions to authentically connect your brand to audiences.
