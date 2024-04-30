Dancing in concert: Reimagining brand impact

There’s a colloquial term for the seats football fans sit in at stadiums, the ones closest to the pitch. Do you know what they are called? Well, if you are like me and you were born after 1994 or are not a PSL fan it’s very unlikely that you know the answer.

These seats are called 'Di Extra Strong'. Now you might think that it is because of philosophical reasons like 'it signifies the strength of the team' or 'the crowd cheers give the competing team some extra strength to press on'.

The assumptions are all plausible, but the real reason is far more fascinating. Between 1995 and 2005, a charismatic former deputy principal turned radio host and personality on Umhlobo Wenene FM, Putco Mafani, took football fan engagement to a whole new level as Kaizer Chiefs PRO. Putco was the epitome of a super fan, and although his position could have confined him to the VIP sections, he chose a different path – he became a man for the people and a perfect interface between the club and its passionate supporters. His memorable antics of distributing loaves of bread, cabbage, and sweets amplified the excitement of sitting in those front-row seats – fans yearned to be as close to the action (and the treats!) as possible. This presented a golden opportunity for Wilson’s Extra Strong Rolls to become the fan sweet of choice, ushered in by the one and only Putco Mafani. The rest, as they say, is history, and the Wilson’s Extra Strong brand still resonates deeply within football fandom to this day, almost 20 years later.

So why begin this article in this way? Media possesses a heritage as deep and complex as the history of our culture. From the early days of billboards to the voices that filled the airwaves on radio – many of the first broadcasters at the SABC were teachers who captivated countrywide communities with their perspectives and the music they shared. These are just some of the rich insights and masterclasses I draw upon when collaborating with the Motherland OMNi executive team, especially Alu and Trinity, adding a textured richness to the innovative approaches that a 'born free' brings to the table – a generation shaped by a new era, offering fresh perspectives on connection and engagement.

Collaborating with Motherland OMNi, through Casuistry Institute, has felt like a vibrant melding of two unique dance styles. Motherland OMNi’s collective experience in the media landscape feels akin to a school of classically trained ballet dancers, possessing precision and established techniques. In contrast, our approaches rooted in decision sciences, data, and human behavioural biology embody a more contemporary and expressive modern dance style, focused on nuanced understanding and dynamic movement.

This synergy has sparked exciting combinations of academic rigor and practical experience, leading to the development of deeper community relationships with consumers, regardless of socio-economic status. Our daily work involves creating a fusion of carefully choreographed moves designed for the audience’s genuine enjoyment and connection. For instance, by understanding behavioural triggers through our data-driven insights (the 'modern dance'), we can inform the strategic deployment of Motherland OMNi's extensive media expertise (the 'ballet') to create campaigns that truly resonate across diverse communities.

Our collective objective centers on building bankable Brand Affinity with communities. In a world where fundamental needs are largely met, it's less likely that products, especially commodities, will undergo revolutionary changes in their core functionality. Therefore, influencing choice and becoming the preferred option often transcends mere objective qualities. This is the shared mission of Casuistry Institute and Motherland OMNi: to craft solutions that empower brands to win the hearts and minds of their customers, ensuring inclusive engagement across all socio-economic strata through culturally relevant and deeply understanding campaigns.

And who knows, maybe your brand can have its own iconic Extra Strong story 20 years from now, echoing long after the initial media budget has been spent. Imagine telling your children or grandchildren the origin story of a chance encounter or a cultural insight that propelled your brand into lasting significance.

This isn't just a possibility; it's the reality we aim to create for your brand at Motherland OMNi. We strive to go beyond simply reaching media touchpoints, crafting campaigns that contribute to a resonant heritage, fostering a multi-generational affinity with your brand.



